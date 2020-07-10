DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of Viking Lodge Homeowners Association, we wish to thank EcoAction and the Town of Telluride for their generous grant to help make Viking Lodge Condominiums more sustainable by replacing failing windows in one of our buildings.
As a circa 1980’s condominium complex, attention to weatherization, Green Building, and sustainability was not well-considered in the construction. Exposed to Telluride winters for almost 40 years, double pane windows were losing their seals and wood framing was weathered, potentially affecting the buildings themselves. With the Green Grant, we were able to begin the process of replacing windows and/or refurbishing existing windows, so as to reduce heating costs and save energy, and evolve our homes to a more sustainable living place.
We estimate savings by our owners of at least 10 percent or more, as the HOA addresses the more weathered windows over time. Viking Lodge has embarked on a more sustainable path for some time. Previously, we replaced all the exterior building lighting with LED fixtures, a savings of over $6,000 in the first year, and became Night Sky friendly with a substantial reduction in light pollution. As an HOA, we are regularly providing information for energy savings to our owners — encouraging more efficient heating elements and more efficient appliances, as they remodel and upgrade their properties.
The Green Grant program is a wonderful way to incentivize energy savings in our residential housing stock town wide, hopefully evolving over time to a more sustainable and resilient community.
Remember, the Greenest Building is the one you already have!
Angela Dye
Viking Lodge Homeowners Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.