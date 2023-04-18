DEAR EDITOR:
As you may know, the fire district is asking voters for additional funding in the May 2 election. My “yes” vote for the annual increase of $288 dollars per $1 million assessed home value is based on true need in our community and my desire for its continued development and the safety of our citizens.
The Pano AI uses deep learning AI and computer vision to automatically detect, verify and classify wildfire events in real time. Pano AI software enables real-time viewing and triage of wildfire alerts, and built-in communication tools to get information out to the field. The current pilot program is $100,000 annually with $200,000 needed for continued annual maintenance costs. San Miguel Power Association is teaming up with the fire district in supporting this project financially. Additionally, there are apparatus replacements needed for the Telluride Fire Protection District — seven units in the next two to four years, estimated at $3.5 million.
Facilities are also in need of a facelift. Along with preventive and deferred maintenance, all three stations need a remodel, including staff housing and offices, as well as community rooms. Station 1 is estimated at $3-$5 million, Station 2 estimated at $4 million, and Station 3 estimated at $2 million.
Finally, housing for our local emergency responders is needed through a purchase project, or a partnership with the Town of Telluride or the Town of Mountain Village. Both short-term rental and long-term owner opportunities for local emergency responders are needed. These first responders are critical for our community.
Our community is growing, and fire mitigation is a big concern in our region. We have more complex issues facing our communities.
The fire district has put great thought into this action plan, and by passing the proposed mill levy with the help of your “yes” vote, I believe it will truly benefit our community and make our area safe and enjoyable for generations to come.
Rube Felicelli
San Miguel Power Association president
