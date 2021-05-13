After a few relatively quiet months while we went through our third lockdown (albeit a “light lockdown” this time) in France, in the past week, I travelled to the Côte d’Azur and back, biked 85 miles from Paris to Orléans, and got vaccinated.
Our trip five hours south to Antibes was a rather spontaneous mini-vacation, but a much needed respite from months of rain in Paris.
Restaurants, bars and non-essential shops are still closed, but my two friends and I managed to “make do” — buying fresh fish, octopus, shrimp and local vegetables from the market, as well as local specialities like farcis niçois (peppers, eggplant or zucchini stuffed with meat, herbs and cheese) and socca (a flatbread made with chickpea flour and olive oil, roasted in a wood-burning oven).
I hadn’t swum in the sea in over two years, and I had never been to the Côte d’Azur. Five days of sun, ocean air in my lungs, hikes and trail runs did wonders. So despite a brutal 5 a.m. wake up to catch an early train back to Paris, I returned feeling recharged. And the super early train meant that I had time to line up at the vaccine center in my neighborhood to see if they had extra doses at the end of the day.
After doing some recon last week, I knew that the staff was friendly and that they had a nice courtyard where I could sit and work. Modern technology definitely has its perks, as does having flexible, pro-vaccine coworkers who support you working outside a municipal vaccination center on the off chance you get one of three available doses.
Many of the larger centers don’t give out extra doses to people who just show up, but the one near me has a “friendly neighborhood vibe.” One man even came directly from a run — dressed like he had just finished an ultramarathon with compression socks and everything. I just hope he remembered to hydrate before getting his shot.
Turns out, my two hours of waiting (helped by a brief rain shower that may have scared others away) paid off. There were three extra doses, and they chose a couple in their 40s, as well as myself. Pointing at me, the nurse said she would “rather vaccinate another woman today.”
Praise the matriarchy!
What relief. After weeks of obsessively refreshing vaccine appointments that I was still not eligible for, I could finally relax a bit.
To my utter embarrassment, I was wearing what was possibly the least Parisian outfit ever: leggings, a denim jacket, an Athleta hoodie and a Stanford football T-shirt. When the nurse asked me to take off my jacket so she could administer my shot, I actually apologized for what I was wearing. My expectations about actually receiving an extra dose had been so low that I hadn’t even bothered to put on real clothes.
So, no, I did not take a vaccine selfie. I was worried it would come back to bite me when I apply for citizenship in a year.
Vous voulez qu'on vous donne la nationalité française quand vous vous habillez comme ça ?(You expect us to give your French nationality when you dress like that?)
At least I have another shot (literally) with dose number two.
To cap off my day of egregious fashion choices, I accidentally ended up having an apéro with our neighbor on their balcony in my pajamas. He had knocked on our door at 8:30 p.m. to ask if I would water the plants for two weeks while he was in Bordeaux. Since we have a 7 p.m. curfew, I was not expecting any visitors and was certainly not dressed to see anyone. I’ve lived in France for almost three years now, and before Monday, I had never worn any of my college apparel outside of my apartment. And now twice in one day!
After watching most of my friends and family get vaccinated in the United States, the situation in France is finally starting to feel hopeful. Most of my friends have now been able to schedule last-minute appointments under the new eligibility criteria, which, as of May 12, opened up same day or next day appointments to everyone over 18.
In more good news, weekly case rates, ICU patients and hospitalizations are continuing to fall. Almost 80 percent of French people over the age of 75 have received at least one shot and more than 60 percent are fully vaccinated, as of Thursday.
In total, just over 28 percent of French people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 13.5 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest government statistics (which always display a one-day lag). Still, the vaccine campaign is finally moving along smoothly, and things are starting to look up.
After six months of closures, outdoor seating, movie theaters and museums will be able to reopen in limited capacity next week. I plan to spend all day hopping between the favorite terrasses in my neighborhood — the joys of télétravai l— and ending the day with a glass of wine at Le Chat Bossu. But freedom is fleeting: We will still be under a 9 p.m. curfew, so everyone will be home before sunset.
