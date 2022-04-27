DEAR EDITOR:
I’m voting “yes” on Ballot Issue A on May 3.
As a 40-year resident of Telluride and a proud user of the Telluride Regional Medical Center, having raised three kids in Telluride, my extensive experience with the med center includes broken bones, stitches, colds and flus, regular checkups, and even a kid’s pond fishhook removal from grandpa’s forehead. I know the med center.
I’m elated to support the new regional med center in the upcoming vote on May 3 and encourage my fellow Telluridians to vote "yes" on Ballot Issue A. Without raising our taxes, Ballot Issue A allows the Telluride Hospital District to borrow money to replace our current medical center with a new, much needed critical access hospital.
Mike Hess
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.