DEAR EDITOR:
I know that for most of us the winter storms we’ve been blessed with recently are all about getting in fresh powder turns up on the mountain; but as someone who lives on a rural road where these storms and accompanying winds result in deep, impassable drifts, I just want to take a moment to thank Ryan Righetti and his team of plow drivers for the exceptional work they do day in and day out.
I tend to rise early, yet these drivers inevitably beat me to the punch (I see them out there as early as 4:30 or 5 a.m.); and in between storms, when they could be taking a break, instead they are widening our county roads in anticipation of the next dump, plowing the pull-outs and parking areas at trail heads and, thankfully, lifting their blades when they go by both ends of my driveway.
My daily walks with my dogs—whether it be out at the end of Last Dollar Road, or down at the Coal Chutes/Galloping Goose trailheads, or up Fall Creek toward Woods Lake — would not be possible without all your hard work. Please know that I am in awe of your mad grader skills and deeply grateful for all the time you put in — especially over the holidays.
David Lavender
Deep Creek
