DEAR EDITOR:
We just spent a magical week in your lovely town. We were overly impressed with how the town is handling COVID-19 and your “Commitment to Containment.” It was great to see businesses enforcing mask-wearing, restaurants having tables socially distanced, the cleaning of the gondola and the general spirit of the town being all in on guidelines for the greater good of humanity. How refreshing. We especially loved the signs on the way into town. The masked cowboy says it all! Keep it up, and hopefully the rest of the country will rise up to your standards.
Moira and Kevin McCabe
Denver
