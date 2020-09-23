As a midwife I have been honored to be present for many births. Because of this, I understand our interconnectedness and have a vested interest in those babies living long, healthy lives. In this time of COVID-19, as we walk around wearing masks we are accurately reminded that we all breathe the same air and that that air contains things we cannot see. Because of this interconnectedness with each other and the air we live in, I am writing to address another pressing public health topic — methane.
Methane is the main component in natural gas and can be a source of energy. But it is a non-renewable source of energy and causes harm. Methane is one of the greenhouse gases contributing to our current and very real climate chaos. (I’m writing this while it is snowing on Sept. 8 — does that seem odd to anyone else?) Methane is 84 percent more potent than carbon dioxide at increasing the heat in our atmosphere, which is at the root of our crazy weather. Reducing methane is one of the fastest ways we can calm the climate chaos.
If the climate effect does not catch your attention, please know that methane is also harmful on the individual level. At high levels methane displaces oxygen in the lungs — this isn’t likely to happen fully unless you are in a tank of it, but it may be happening partially when we have higher levels of methane in our air. When methane is burned the emissions can contain 250 air pollutants, including carcinogens like naphthalene and benzene. Another huge concern is that methane contributes to the creation of surface ozone. For us in southwest Colorado this is very concerning because we live in the Four Corners Methane Hot Spot, which means our methane levels are high and, therefore, our surface ozone levels are high, too.
Ozone in the upper atmosphere protects us from the sun, but ozone where we breathe it causes problems. According to the American Lung Association and others, ozone directly damages the lungs even at low levels and has been shown to cause premature death, increased asthma attacks, lower birth weight and decreased lung function in newborns.
If individual health concerns don’t get to you, how about messing up our beautiful scenery? Ozone is what causes the haze we see against the mountains. Although lately it hasn’t been just haze, but worse — smoke from the fires, which are increasing with the climate chaos.
What can we do about all this?
One of the main sources of methane is oil and gas extraction. The methane can be vented, burned off by a process called flaring or it can be captured. Venting is clearly the worst option — methane going into the atmosphere to create more climate chaos and creating more ozone down here where we live. Flaring is also not a good option because the resulting smoke contains toxic chemicals, creates more surface ozone, and is just downright ugly and stinky! Capturing the methane at least gives us the chance to use it for fuel and revenue before its emissions are released into the air. Of course the best option is to leave methane in the ground, but for now we are still depending on oil and gas extraction, so we need to use our brilliant minds to do the extraction in the cleanest way possible, and we have the technology to do so.
Right now, in our beloved Colorado, we have the opportunity to ensure the folks in the oil and gas extraction industry are using their highest intelligence and the best technology. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is under a wonderful new mandate to protect public health, safety and welfare, the environment, and wildlife. They are in the process of rulemaking to meet this new mandate and will be tackling methane Oct. 23-30. We need to express wide public support for doing the right thing: Stop methane venting and flaring and move our state to the cleanest, smartest choice — capturing methane from all wells. This process affects us all as we all breathe the same air. Your voice is important and will make a difference. Written comments about series 900 rules, which have to do with methane are due by Oct. 20. You can email comments to DNR_COGCC.Rulemaking@state.co.gov and/or check out the website cogcc.co.state.us to submit comments, read the draft rules and register for public hearings.
