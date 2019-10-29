DEAR EDITOR:
“Welcome to Telluride!” Lodgers say this every day. With this statement, we open this amazing place to the world, letting them drink in its beauty, ruggedness, quirks, amazing restaurants, bars, stores, outdoors activities and events. We are on the frontline of the local economy, and we don’t take this lightly. With this simple phrase, we also open our doors to employing hundreds of locals who in turn nurture the economy, along with our guests.
And whether you work in lodging or not, we are all in the same industry — tourism. It is an undeniable fact, whether you are an architect, chef, dental hygienist, lawyer, masseuse or retailer; our guests connect us all.
Is more funding, derived from these guests in the form of a short-term rental (STR) tax, the answer to our housing needs? For me, the answer is having an economically feasible strategy. Currently, to fund affordable housing in Telluride there is a .5 percent sales tax on goods and services, 80 percent of which is paid by guests, as well as the mill levy and bond approved last year. When do we quit asking for more funding sources? Is there a concrete plan of how these funds will be utilized, or are we collecting money with no plan? We can do better.
Many are saying that employees won’t be able to live in Telluride without this tax. Not true. Currently, according to the Telluride Housing Authority, there 434 employee housing units. A conservative multiple of two per unit means that currently there are 868 people living in affordable housing here. In 2017, Telluride’s population was 2,426. This means 37.7 percent of the population is in affordable housing.
There seems to be a perception that STRs are the bad guys and have created the shortage of long-term rentals. When we asked our owners if they would convert their vacation homes to long-term housing, they said no. They bought their property so they could enjoy it with friends and family. With Ballot Issue 300, they feel the same target on their backs as we do. We can do better.
This tax will have a ripple effect. When there is pushback from guests, this will affect sales on Main Street. Without tourism dollars, we will all feel it. I doubt some of you remember the last recession, but I do. Deed-restricted housing sat empty. Businesses closed. Employees were laid off. It wasn’t pretty. This tax will not help when the next one hits. We can do better.
There are large capital funding propositions ahead: the medical center, wastewater treatment plant, library and gondola. You may not be here to feel the ballot fatigue, but many of us will be.
When will we understand that we need a holistic solution? It would be refreshing to break out of the Telluride norm and concentrate on collaboration. We’re in this together. Let’s just be better. Vote no on Ballot Issue 300.
Lee Zeller
Telluride
