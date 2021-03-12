DEAR EDITOR:
As a senior at Telluride High School, I am supposed to be able to start figuring out what I may want to do in the future. The mentorship program in my high school helps students like me gain valuable insight into a profession they may be interested in pursuing. This semester I have had the opportunity to mentor with Dr. Casey Gubbels at Telluride Chiropractic. One thing that drew me to this mentorship was that I have previously mentored in the ER. I got to see the “before” and now I’m getting to see the “after” of injuries with this mentorship in Chiropractic care.
Every Tuesday or Friday, I meet with Dr. Gubbels and a handful of patients. I’ve met a wide range of people with many different difficulties, from chronic pain, to severe injuries. While mentoring with Casey I’ve also learned that you don’t have to hurt in order to receive an adjustment. For example, I tend to carry all my stress in my shoulders, and that can throw certain points in my body out of whack. However, this can be treated with a chiropractic adjustment. Stress can be the starting point to certain people’s pain. Some patients are working to regain strength, while others are working towards range of motion. In addition to using his hands to adjust his patients, Dr. Gubbels also uses cold laser therapy and electrical muscle stimulation. In addition to learning the techniques Dr. Gubbels uses, I have also enjoyed seeing the enthusiasm he has to help people. Every time he has a new patient in his room it seems like he has just started his day, full of energy and life. He has such a drive to help others and it shows through his work. That aspect of my mentorship has most likely been my favorite thing to experience so far.
I want to thank Dr. Gubbels for allowing me to learn from him and to grow my knowledge of the medical world.
Lila Renke
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.