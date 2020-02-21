Past generations faced real problems. Up until early in the 20th century women often died while giving birth. Babies often died before grade school. Men were killed at work or in bloody battles. If you had an infection there were no antibiotics. You'd likely die. Surgery was still primitive, often delivered without anesthetic. Bleeding was a popular treatment for many ailments. It was useless at best, or it could further weaken you and prolong your suffering. Poverty was widespread.
Go back further in time and you'll find most people were very poor indeed, hardly able to feed themselves or their children. Famines, pestilence, plague, malaria, lack of upward mobility were all pretty commonplace. You didn't have to invent your problems or imagine them, times were hard.
I think it's nice to reflect on the past for perspective. We hardly realize how good we have it. In this place, at this time, it's certain we've won the birth date lottery. If you're alive today, you're living in unprecedented ease, luxury, comfort and opportunity. You can compare yourself to the Joneses and find your life wanting, but why bother? The Joneses, the Smiths, the Goldbergs across town are all alike in a way that makes their wealth relative to each other irrelevant. We're living in a golden age unlike any ever before known.
But what are the hidden costs of all this prosperity? You can't have so many people living so well without affordable energy. Affordable energy on a massive scale relies on fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum and natural gas. You need natural gas to heat your home and workplace. You need petrol for your car, and the trucks that stock the stores. Even if you're driving an all-electric car, where do you suppose the fuel that runs the power plant that makes the electricity that charges your car battery comes from?
Let's hope it's not coal. Coal is the worst culprit fueling global warming. In the U.S. it’s increasingly less likely to be the source for your power. It's no longer economical to use it. Natural gas has become abundant over the last 15 years (thanks in large part to fracking ) and much cheaper than coal. It's also the cleanest fossil fuel. That's the reason the United States leads the world in reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. Every year since 2006, we have reduced Co2 emissions. At present we've been reducing Carbon emissions by 3 percent per annum thanks to the abundance of natural gas and the resulting reduction in coal use.
Does this mean we're out of the woods, problem solved, nothing to see here? Not exactly. Even if we reduce industrial and transportation carbon emissions to zero — and we're not even close to that — the planet will continue to warm. Earth's atmosphere will not lose present levels of Co2 for centuries unless removed. At a September climate rally in Denver protesting teens were seen carry signs that said, "We won't die from old age, we'll die from climate change," and "Why should I study for a future I won't have?" The girl carrying this last sign said she thinks about climate change every day. Throughout advanced nations climate change worry is becoming climate change hysteria, especially among teenagers.
I doubt it's entirely justified. Carbon recapture mechanisms exist at many power plants and they are growing in number and efficiency, and diminishing in cost. Worldwide, support for the movement to plant billions of trees, which are an effective means of carbon sequestration, is also growing and has the support of the President and Republican leadership in Congress. It was just announced today that billionaire Jeff Bezos will be donating $10 billion to fight climate change. Carbon capture is the future. Dependence on fossil fuels is not.
Solutions exist to combat climate change. More and better solutions are in the pipeline. This is something we can do. This is something we will do, and there is no reason to believe we'll have to live less affluently to get there. In the end we'll have our cake and eat it, too. Catastrophe is not around the corner.
So where does all this climate hysteria come from? My theory is that humans are not used to having it so good. We can't cope with so much success. Suffering is in our DNA. We didn't evolve over good times. We come from times that were rotten. Take a look at modern pathologies. Depression and anxiety have reached epidemic proportions, especially among the young. Obesity, suicide, opioid abuse, meth addiction and alcoholism abound. All of them self-inflicted. When surrounded by roses we find the thorns.
