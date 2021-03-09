DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to express my deep appreciation to the San Miguel Department of Health, Telluride Regional Medical Center and all who worked to make the vaccination process Saturday as seamless and efficient as possible. From the friendly greeting at the door to the exit, everyone I encountered was caring and competent. Many thanks to Governor Polis for ensuring an adequate number of vaccines are reaching our remote county. I have spoken with folks across the country who are not experiencing the same ease of access.
Mary Ann Cercone
Telluride
