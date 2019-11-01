DEAR EDITOR:
We wanted to thank everyone who participated in and attended the Telluride School District (TSD) Board Candidate Forum Monday.
TSD was excited to co-host this event, along with the Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) and provide an opportunity for the community to become informed about the candidates running for Telluride School Board.
A huge thank you to our event moderators Banks Brown and Robin Watkinson for caring about education. TEF for their continued support both educationally and financially. The Professional Women’s Caucus for their sage advice. Bright Futures for sponsoring babysitting by Telluride Sitters, the Telluride Association of Realtors for helping with advertising. The complementary pizzas from Brown Dog, High Pie and Rustico. Ursula Cristol for being available for Spanish translation. Students from the high school government class for their all-around help with timing, submitting and fielding questions, and work at the forum, as well as Telluride Education Association and Parent Accountability Groups for additional questions. Finally, to TIS tech coach Christopher Earthtree for video help and linking at youtu.be/U4KQg6ntrqM for those unable to attend.
And finally, to the board candidates — Len Metheny, Jenni Ward, Adam S. Chambers, Cheryl Carstens Miller and Dylan Brooks — for volunteering their time not only the night of the forum, but for their willingness to run for the board and work tirelessly for the best of our children.
The evening reminded us of how lucky we are to be a part of the Telluride community with volunteers and candidates who are committed to education and our children's futures.
Stephanie Hatcher, Jill O’Dell and Kim Spaulding
Telluride School District
Thanks, TAR
DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you to Telluride Association of Realtors and their First Time Home Buyer Assistance Fund! With their help, I recently bought and moved in to a funky, historic cabin in Sawpit. When I moved to Telluride in 2004, and especially with the subsequent housing and financing crisis nationwide, I didn't know if I would ever be able to build funds and good credit to make a home purchase happen. Fifteen years later, I'm finally putting my roots down in this warm and supportive community. Thank you to Stacy Ticsay, Aric Maloy, Lynn Whipple, Anneliese Reibel, Carla Kennington Bailey and to everyone who helped me achieve this goal! Rock on, Telluride!
Claybrook Penn
Sawpit
