DEAR EDITOR:
My Telluride story is like many others, I came for six months and never left. While the reasons I've stayed are too numerous to list, chief among them is our vibrant community. But no matter how much this town means to me, I would not have been able to make it my home if it wasn't for my spot in affordable housing. I believe that Ballot Issue 300 will help keep Telluride's community alive by providing affordable housing for more hardworking locals.
The opposition will try to convince you that this tax will hurt our economy, but they do not have any hard evidence of this claim. Telluride's economy has surged in the last decade, and while no one wants a recession, I feel our town is strong enough to weather any storm. They claim that 300 would make Telluride the highest lodging tax in the state. This is untrue. Crested Butte currently has an excise tax on short-term rentals (STRs) double that of the one proposed in 300 that’s been in place since the start of 2018. Their economy continues to thrive and so will Telluride's. We can have both a strong tourist economy and tax law that works for locals.
The no camp will tell you that STRs are being unfairly targeted, but I will argue that it is simply catching that segment of our economy up to the fair tax rate. Currently, hotels pay a higher mill levy because they are commercial properties. This mill levy is much higher than residentially zoned properties like many of those listed on Airbnb. It is only fair to ask this relatively recent phenomenon of non-commercially zoned STRs to contribute to the solution for the problem they are undeniably worsening. Too many of my friends have lost housing because it has turned into a STR. This tax may not incentivize switching back to long term renting, but it does turn part of the problem into a solution.
The STR tax alone will not fix the housing crisis but it is an important step in the right direction. I believe that this tax more appropriately addresses this issue than the sales tax that the other side is touting and that was defeated at the ballot last year. Sales taxes are regressive taxes that hit the poorest members of our community the hardest.
The opposition makes an argument that we should consider the full range of tourists that wish to visit our town and not just cater to the wealthy. I believe that is a valuable part of the conversation, but my sympathies lie far more with the local being pushed out because there are no stable, affordable places to rent. Telluride will lose its soul if we become a commuter town, and we must stand together to make tough choices to keep locals here in the town limits. Ballot Issue 300 is a strong first step to fund affordable housing and a way to help keep locals in Telluride.
Dan Enright
Telluride
