Dear Telluride school district families,
We are nearing the end of Week 2 of our school year. Things are not perfect, but I continue to be impressed by many things.
First and foremost, I am impressed by the learning I see going on when I visit classrooms. Yes, students are in masks (and doing a great job keeping them on), and desks are in rows, but students and staff have clearly gotten down to business with enthusiasm. I am also impressed by the organization before school, after school, during lunch and recess, and in the hallways. It is clear that students are taking safety seriously, and that staff are working hard to set and support clear expectations. Hats off (but masks still on) to students, staff, and volunteers.
It is apparent our community is taking safety seriously as well. Our metrics continue to drop. This past Tuesday, the positivity rate decreased again from 1.8 percent to 0.7 percent, and the Incidence Rate decreased from 0.86 per 1000 people to 0.24 per 1,000 people, and the Colorado state Ro stayed steady, increasing slightly from 0.90 to 0.91. As we anticipated, we will begin moving into the “yellow” learning phase next week, but with a slower phase-in than we initially planned.
Below is the three-week phase-in plan we will follow for grades 6-12, although as with everything, it is subject to change. Grades Pk-5 will continue to operate as they have since the start of school.
Week of Sept. 7: Grade 6: All prioritized group students can attend in-person every day (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). They will be in their cohort classroom while teachers rotate through and teach classes to those prioritized students in-person and all other students remotely. Grades 7-12: All prioritized group students can attend in-person Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those prioritized students in-person while teaching all other students remotely, so this will be a phase in toward full hybrid.
Week of September 14: Grade 6: All students (100 percent) can attend in-person every day (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Students will be in their cohort classroom while teachers rotate through and teach classes to almost all students in-person other than students who have chosen to learn remotely. Grades 7, 9, and 12: All students in the Maroon Group (A-K) can attend in-person Monday and Tuesday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those students in-person while teaching remaining students remotely. All students in the Gold Group (L-Z) can attend in-person Thursday and Friday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those students in-person while teaching remaining students remotely. Grades 8, 10, 11: All prioritized group students can attend in-person Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those prioritized students in-person while teaching all other students remotely, so this will be a phase in toward full hybrid.
Week of September 21: Grade 6: Same as previous week. All students (100 percent) can attend in-person every day (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Students will be in their cohort classroom while teachers rotate through and teach classes to almost all students in-person other than students who have chosen to learn remotely. Grades 7-12: Full Hybrid. All students in the Maroon Group (A-K) can attend in-person Monday and Tuesday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those students in-person while teaching remaining students remotely. All students in the Gold Group (L-Z) can attend in-person Thursday and Friday. They will follow their regular schedule and travel through their classes in-person. Teachers will teach those students in-person while teaching remaining students remotely. If you are not aware, a nearby school district needed to move abruptly to remote learning, based on one positive case (durangoherald.com). We have been fortunate so far that we have had no positive cases among students or staff, but this is a reminder of how positive cases can impact school operation. We continue to test our staff for COVID, and are now on continual two-week cycles of testing.
Additionally, we have decided that using an electronic symptom-checking app will be more cumbersome than using the backpack tag system we currently have in place, so we plan to continue using the backpack tags and expanding them up through TMHS as we phase in there. Again, your diligence in symptom-checking and following the Five Commitments will help to keep us all safe. I continue to work with families and staff members on quarantine exceptions based on safe travel and safe behaviors and am impressed with the behavior our families follow. Thank you!
San Miguel County is offering a Teen COVID Community Form on Tuesday, Sept. 8. For more information, go to: sanmiguelcountyco.gov
If your child has symptoms, please contact our school nurse and your medical provider so they can support you and help you understand the protocols you need to follow in order to return to school. The TSD COVID Task Force is waiting on confirmation from its last few members, and I hope to hold our first meeting next week or the following. This task force will review our matrix, our metrics, and our safety protocols to ensure we’ve got it all right, and recommend adjustments as necessary.
District Accountability meetings will also start up in September, with the first meeting scheduled for Sept. 28.
Our plan to fill the TIS Principal position is currently as follows: Until we hire an Interim Principal, Susan Altman will be the Acting Principal for TIS, with support from Sara Kimble particularly at Grade 6. Chris Murray will function as Assistant Principal at all grades down to Grade 3, and will even help at TES as needed. Other staff and administrators will continue to offer support at TIS. Hooray to Susan, Sara, Chris, and everyone else pitching in, including the amazing TIS staff! We will post for an Interim Principal within the next few days, with a goal of having a Principal in place by mid-October. We will form a committee of staff, parents, and administrators for this search, and plan to hold a staff and community forum as part of the process. In early 2021, we will conduct a search for a permanent principal to start next school year.
We still need volunteers for morning and lunch recesses at all schools. Please contact your school to volunteer. Thank you!
Thanks again for your support of our schools,
John Pandolfo
Superintendent
