DEAR EDITOR:
I want to thank the Telluride community for supporting our 9th/12th adventure day. We have a tradition at Telluride High School of bonding the 9th and 12th grade classes. This had to be put on hold due to COVID, but this year we brought it back! I want to thank John Duncan at Telluride Outside for organizing Jeep tours for our students. I also want to thank Telluride Education Foundation and Alpine Bank for providing the financial support to make this happen; they funded the jeep tours, snacks, supplies and lunch. We had support from both Brown Dog Pizza and High Pie to keep lunch within our budget. I also want to thank our Telluride Education Foundation volunteers — Toni Nash, Kristen Holbrook and Jay Markley. It is through the support of this amazing community that we were able to have a successful adventure day.
Sara Kimble
Telluride Middle/High School Principal
