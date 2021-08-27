A rainy August day, peaks obscured in swirling cloud, hillsides green and gray and heavy with dew. We decided to go on our planned hike anyway, rain be damned. If this was Scotland, they’d be out running around in singlets. Hoot mon, cowgirl up!
An extra layer then, baseball hats and slickers and up the pass road with us, rivulets in the tracks of the lane, dripping trees, hiss and patter of the storm now weakening. Richard, all 80 years of him, proved his salt with a careful tightrope traverse, laughing, of the wet, slippery log which served at the time as the bridge across the Howard’s Fork leading into Swamp Canyon, swollen creek below roaring and dancing like a merry drunk.
A short steep piece of old jeep road brought us to a side-hill trail heading west through mixed stands of aspen and spruce, avalanche paths announced by narrow, well-defined alleys up through the trees, geranium-filled corridors stretching out of sight through the trunks. Coral mushrooms dotted the hillside in great number, golden sponges on a sloped seafloor.
As we strolled and chatted, persistence was rewarded with a lightening of the sky, rain gone to mist gone to haze, a good-bye flaring of the sun, streaks of saturated color, lime green and terra vert, reaching down the hills, then retreating like a hand sliding from a shoulder in passing.
Clouds waved, retreating behind ridges, wisps fading and disintegrating like unfinished thoughts and daydreams, miles away now as the stroll was completed in semi-darkness, the forest fresh-washed, pungent of loam and pine, a pat on the back and home up the hill to dinner and hearth.
It was during this and subsequent hikes that Richard and I became acquainted, amused with each other I believe, so different were our paths through life. On a solid 10-mile out-and-back autumn hike in Sand Canyon, he mentioned — upon enquiry; he would never volunteer or ever brag, a modest fellow — that he was a freshly retired Ivy League law professor and oh, by the way, a doctor who worked at a VA hospital to help recovering veterans.
Pressed further, he admitted to having climbed all the fourteeners in Colorado, to having played professional baseball at the Rookie League level, to liking beer and to having fond memories of a VW Bug he once owned.
By comparison my life felt shallow as a skipping stone, spent as it has been gallivanting around various mountains, canyons, rivers and oceans. Yet the Traveler and the Professor found common ground, and entertainment in the company. Sharing cool places is rewarding, in seeing them again for the first time through friends’ eyes, and Richard had, after decades in academia, emerged with a fun sense of curiosity intact.
On a series of jaunts to the desert, whenever he saw Indian ruins or potsherds or rock art or dinosaur tracks, he was like a kid, walking into red rock canyons with a sense of wonder, cacti, raptors, huge cliff faces fascinating. He always finished the hikes at a slower pace than when starting out, but don’t we all?
On a visit to Sand Canyon Pueblo we ventured down the path a way when Richard grew uncomfortable with the terrain and was piggybacked up some boulder steps on the return, announcing himself ashamed at not being able to negotiate the trail. This was nonsense, of course: When he had ventured out of his comfort zone, it had been courage on display.
Our hikes grew shorter and Richard grew slower, at the end of our walks his gait sometimes little more than a shuffle, but his smile and satisfaction remained the same. Our last walk was an early-winter visit to Lowry Pueblo, narrow interior passages leading to the magnificent painted kivas stacked on top of each other in the middle of the fort-like complex, sleeping place for centuries of ghosts, continuing outside to the Great Kiva, the backbone of many generations, at the last a scene of mayhem, lowering skies spitting flakes that could have been tears. Our jaunt cut short by an icy wind, we repaired to a brewpub where Richard ate like a lumberjack, a good sign.
His balance became unsteady and he couldn’t ride in the car or go a-hiking anymore, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “How ya doin’? I’d ask and he’d say “shitty” and chuckle wryly. “There’s nothing about this thing that’s not crappy,” he’d continue, and chortle some more.
We talked baseball, and watched a fair share. I’m a Tigers fan and his allegiance was split between the Rockies, his hometown team, and the Red Sox, where he went to school. We watched as David Ortiz hit a grand slam into the right field bullpen at Fenway against the Tigers, Tori Hunter flipping backwards over the low fence, getting injured in the process, in a vain attempt at a miracle catch, turning the tide for the Sox in the 2013 ALCS — Tiger pitchers had been having their way — leaving the city of Detroit and all of Michigan gnashing their teeth, a turn of events from which they still have not recovered.
No boasting or gloating from Richard, a gracious winner. A quiet man — deep-thinker, determined, a fighter to the end, all 90 years of him, whose compassion, insight and dignity inspired a broader view of the world — will be missed. Clouds continue to form, then disappear behind the mountain. Life waves hello!, waves good-bye, and seems to be just a lump of coal, sometimes. That’s all there is to it.
But wait — isn’t it also a baseball game? A hike in the desert? A stroll through the forest in the rain? Hoot mon, cowgirl up!
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
