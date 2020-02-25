DEAR EDITOR:
What happened to the Telluride where people were responsible about picking up after their pets? I was so disappointed Saturday walking the river trail. Without exaggeration, we noticed over 25 piles of dog feces between Oak and Cimarron Lodge. There were even three piles next to the gondola station. We have been bringing our dogs here for eight weeks in summer and eight weeks in winter for 15 years and have never seen such negligence on the part of pet owners until this year. What can be done to wake people up and make them realize it is their obligation to pick up after their pets?
Dave Ezell
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.