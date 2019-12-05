DEAR EDITOR:
This semester, I have had the fulfilling opportunity to work as a teacher’s assistant throughout Telluride High School, facilitating various activities with students with special needs. I have spent most of my time working with a student with autism. I directed my area of interest in this field by mentoring with Brittney Picard, a behavior analyst within the high school. I specifically set out to work with Sean to be able to recognize and interpret his behavior and the ways that his mind works, and build a valuable friendship with him. This opportunity has been extremely rewarding, and I am thrilled to have had these experiences, in hopes to continue this type of work in the future. Through this opportunity offered by our high school, I gained experience working with students with special needs and was able to participate in various activities with these students. I was introduced to a new part of our academic community, as I interacted with various teachers that worked with these students, as well. I watched as teachers interacted with their students, and I was able to learn from them. I chose to spend my time with these kids because I believed that they could accomplish and experience the things that anyone else could. I am very fortunate to have Brittney Picard as a mentor, and I am beyond thrilled to see where the creative and extremely bright minds of each of these students take them in the future.
Riley Stetina
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.