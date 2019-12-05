DEAR EDITOR:

This semester, I have had the fulfilling opportunity to work as a teacher’s assistant throughout Telluride High School, facilitating various activities with students with special needs. I have spent most of my time working with a student with autism. I directed my area of interest in this field by mentoring with Brittney Picard, a behavior analyst within the high school. I specifically set out to work with Sean to be able to recognize and interpret his behavior and the ways that his mind works, and build a valuable friendship with him. This opportunity has been extremely rewarding, and I am thrilled to have had these experiences, in hopes to continue this type of work in the future. Through this opportunity offered by our high school, I gained experience working with students with special needs and was able to participate in various activities with these students. I was introduced to a new part of our academic community, as I interacted with various teachers that worked with these students, as well. I watched as teachers interacted with their students, and I was able to learn from them. I chose to spend my time with these kids because I believed that they could accomplish and experience the things that anyone else could. I am very fortunate to have Brittney Picard as a mentor, and I am beyond thrilled to see where the creative and extremely bright minds of each of these students take them in the future.

Riley Stetina

Telluride