Yesterday (Jan. 27, 2023) I tested positive for COVID-19. For the first time. No longer a “COVID virgin,” I stared down at the faint pink line on the at-home test in disbelief. My husband was nearly three weeks out from his symptoms start date and we had isolated completely, dutifully following the guidelines I knew so well from my time as a contact tracer. I had tested negative countless times these past weeks, as recently as a few days ago when I wanted to be extra careful before meeting friends from out of town. I’d felt perfectly fine until late last night when I sensed a scratchy throat. And now I had COVID?
I took another at-home test. Another faint pink line.
Naturally, I registered for a PCR test later that morning. Illogically as well, because the PCR test is even more sensitive to the presence of the virus than the at-home kit and would only confirm what I already knew but couldn’t quite believe. (Where was this denial coming from?)
I sent a text to postpone a date with a friend, explaining the positive test, and she called to check-in. She knew I had a 60th birthday trip planned for next week, and said she was sorry I had to cancel. I told her I was disappointed but certainly not devastated — other people’s fallout from COVID was far worse than having to put off travel. I felt fine about it.
I dressed, brushed my teeth, grabbed a KN95 mask and drove into town for the PCR test. Along the way, I started to weep.
In town, I parked and called the public health nurse who would administer the test. I’d come to my senses and knew I didn’t need another, and was afraid of passing the virus on to her. Through my tears I shared my conflicting thoughts, and she understood my irrational desire (but evidently my true emotional need) for clinical confirmation. She graciously (and bravely, I thought) agreed to test me. Positive, of course.
The crying wouldn’t stop. What was wrong with me? Feeling a little crummy? Missing my birthday trip? Cancelling social plans? As the day wore on, I came to realize it was so much more. Those tears felt like three years of uncertainty, confusion, disappointment and sadness pouring out of me.
My pandemic experience was unusual. Unusually great. My fun-loving adult kids were home for months. Telluride was peaceful and all ours (at least in the early months). We skinned up and swooshed down the vacant ski mountain. We had BYO drinks with our pod around an outdoor fire. I discovered a wise and wonderful yoga teacher online, developing a home practice that grounded me. I Zoomed with dear friends and family all over, relishing the newly found time to connect. I landed that contact tracing job that made me feel I was helping the situation, meeting brilliant colleagues and making kindhearted friends with whom I worked and laughed and commiserated. And I never got COVID.
For three years, it seemed I was able to keep the pandemic at arm’s length. But now, somehow, my own positive test triggered memories of all the COVID experiences and stories I’d absorbed these past years. All in a few minutes, I seemed to finally and truly take it in, to process and to grieve the pandemic.
The long-time local who died in Montrose hospital while my friend was trying to reach him, and didn’t understand why he wasn’t calling back. The mom whose sad and restless kindergartener was cooped up for weeks as the virus made its way through their household. The immigrant family struggling to isolate from one another in their studio apartment with a roommate. The divorced and estranged parents debating who would care for their sick children. The essential worker whose manager didn’t believe she had COVID and wanted her back at work. The school administrators who measured inches between lunchroom seats and sent midnight notices to families of yet another exposure. Ski bums heating up packaged meals from the food bank in a borrowed microwave. The friend who lied to me about the test dates she had fudged so she wouldn’t miss a family beach trip. My sister’s neighbor who lost both her mother and her father within days. The older man who cheerfully said he looked forward to my check-in calls during his confinement. My other sister, known for her resilience, choking on her words as she told me she was lonely. The stories that poured in from around the country (a field hospital in Central Park?!) and around the world (citizens locked inside their apartments in China?!). On the phone, a final thank-you and goodbye to my beloved mother-in-law as she lay dying of old age thousands of miles away.
Yesterday, as these memories streamed in, so too did the questions and confusion I’d coached others through time and again. How many of my favorite people had I exposed? Why didn’t I wear a mask in that meeting? Had I really needed to go to the movies? And did I actually isolate perfectly from my husband? (There was that one “emergency hug.”) How sick would I get? How many days or weeks would it last? Would I suffer long COVID? My lungs! My strength! My brain!
And now the kindnesses. The colleagues who tell me not to worry about their exposure, I didn’t know I was sick, they might have picked up COVID anywhere themselves. My husband who brings hot cabbage soup on a tray with a glowing candle. The friend who drops off a homemade meal kit as a stand-in for our vacation experience. My elderly mother, recovering from major surgery, who calls to cheer me up. My two sons who separately tell me it’s okay to cry, it’s good to let it out ... I’m flooded when I realize we’ve raised such loving, emotionally intelligent young men.
And yet I feel shallow and stupid myself for only now seeming to finally “get it,” only now that COVID is personal. How closed-up and shut-down and privileged can I possibly be, to only now truly take in this relentless global suffering because now I’m sick myself?
The human psyche is a wonder. At times it pauses, it doesn’t ponder or process, it protects. Until it doesn’t. And then the truth surfaces and the pain sears and the tears flow. And we take a deep breath (if we can, God willing), and carry on.
