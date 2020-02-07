A long time ago, but not as long ago as Bernie, I lived on a kibbutz in Israel. It had its advantages. It had some faults.
One of the great advantages of that way of life was that everything was taken care of for you. There was no striving and no strife. This was nothing like living in a capitalist system where you are responsible for your own success or failure. Without private property or privilege everyone shared the same degree of success whatever one’s input. No one enjoyed special perks. As a socialist model that predates the Russian revolution and statewide socialism the kibbutz formula may have gotten Marx right long before later corruptions.
When this nearly pure form of socialism began to suffer the inevitable results of its utopian idealism, kibbutzim like the one I knew voted one by one to accept reforms. They were growing broke. They added a small factory to their farm. It made plastic toys that could be sold abroad. To run the factory they hired workers from outside. It was a major compromise. This wasn't socialism but it worked. It saved the experiment. While I was there the plastic factory was responsible for 90 percent of kibbutz revenue and kept the entire system afloat. Everything about the kibbutz remained communal except the factory, but that was okay because without it they could not afford to exist.
Maybe because I had not grown up there I was never entirely comfortable with kibbutz life. It seemed too slow. It was too predictable. Every day was pretty much like the day that preceded it. I chafed under a system that valued consistency over striving. Life on the kibbutz was comfortable, but boring, even stultifying.
What did Bernie experience while he was a kibbutz volunteer? I can't say. He doesn't have much to say about it. Without doubt, his kibbutz was more hardline socialist than mine . They all were in the 1960s. I was on mine in the mid- eighties. During the ’60s mine raised all its children in group homes. They slept and lived largely apart from their own parents. That was hardcore and it didn't last. As the founders began to be replaced in leadership by the generation of children born there, adjustments were made to accommodate reality.
A Gallup poll in 2018 found that socialism is gaining support from young adults. In polls taken only two years earlier the same demographic, (18- 29- year-olds), capitalism was preferable to socialism in convincing numbers. In 2018, that flipped. More young adults viewed socialism favorably than capitalism, 51 percent as compared with 45 percent. It's interesting that it's from this pool that Bernie Sanders enjoys his greatest support — an old-line socialist who stuck to his guns is joined by a cadre of support from 20-somethings who believe these long-discredited ideas delivered by the senescent have relevance today.
I'm not trying to attack Bernie Sanders or his supporters, only to understand them. Bernie talks a great deal about income disparity and redistributing the wealth and privileges of billionaires to the rest of us. I suppose that includes me. Strangely I find the premise unappealing. If my share of the pie needs to increase than I'd prefer to do the increasing myself, thank you very much. A principle of capitalism, demonstrated often and without fail, points out that my efforts to increase my share of the pie grows the pie, increasing the share for everyone. Slicing the pie up into equal portions doesn't do a thing to make it larger. Over time, the pie becomes smaller. Venezuela is a textbook case. Redistribution has only short-term benefits. It seldom turns out well. Envy makes for poor politics.
A great question that Gallup might have asked, but didn't, would be how do you describe socialism, how would you describe capitalism ? I suspect a large portion of their survey has only vague conceptions of each and that they're pretty far off base, too. A clever politician could take advantage of the confusion. Luckily our leading advocates for socialism often have specific platforms. We are able to evaluate the strength of their ideas from the proposals they put forward. Is the proposal sound? Will it secure the result they advocate? How have similar proposals fared in other states or other countries? Do they make sense?
I think we're smart enough to realize that not every proposal that a politician says will pay for itself will pay for itself. They seldom do. That's how we saddled ourselves with $23 trillion in debt, that and lots of very good intentions. Are we ready to see the shallowness of good intentions? Are we on the point of realizing that good intentions may easily bankrupt us into disaster? Stay tuned.
