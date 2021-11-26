DEAR EDITOR:
It goes without saying that 2020 and 2021 have been transformative years for everyone. As an organization, we braced ourselves for an unknown future over the past year and a half. We looked for new ways to perform, and new ways for people to imagine themselves in new places. We found a way to give people the transportive experience of theater in unconventional and innovative settings. Thanks to the support of our community, Telluride Theatre has proven more capable and resilient than we ever thought possible.
In recent months, Telluride Theatre has experienced a period of self-reflection, growth, and change. One change we now formally announce is the board's acceptance of Colin Sullivan's resignation as Executive Director, a position he held for 10 years. It was mutually agreed that it was in his and the theater's best interests to explore new opportunities. The board and the Telluride Theatre community thank Colin for his efforts and creative gifts that helped the organization reach new heights, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
With the help of Jennifer Nyman Julia as an interim Managing Director, the input of many Telluride Theatre associates, community members, and a significant amount of board hours, Telluride Theatre is pleased to announce that we are creating a new position within the company as part of a new company structure. The creation of the Producing Director position will replace the previously held position of Executive Director. We feel this title is more appropriate for the hands-on nature of this position and also its shared leadership of Telluride Theatre.
Sasha Cucciniello will remain with Telluride Theatre as its Artistic Director. We are grateful for her continued leadership. We will be conducting a broad search for our new Producing Director and we are looking forward to the continued growth and success of Telluride Theatre.
Stay tuned for the announcement of our December show.
Warmest regards,
Telluride Theatre Board of Directors
Ashley Story, President and Treasurer
Daniel Zemke, Vice President
Jill Wilson, Secretary
Dylan Brooks
Todd Brown
Scott Upshur
Kyle Koehler
Jessica Goldberg
