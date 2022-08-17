There’s a small Indian boy in front of me shouting “cheese!” at the top of his lungs. Halfway into my hashbrown, I stop and stare at this public display of insanity. Seemingly by himself, the small child continues his cadence in a maniacal manner.
“Cheese! … Cheese! … Cheese!”
But before I could throw my McGriddle at his head, the boy’s mother appears and stoops down.
“You want a cheese sandwich?”
“Yeah! Cheese!”
The teensy turophile falls silent, satisfied his urge for such a processed dairy product was heard by the powers that be. His parents wait in line and give the cashier his odd order, while he plays with a Paw Patrol stuffed animal at a nearby table. He swings the deadened dog wildly in bashing it off the edge of the tabletop. I hope the cheese satiates his violent urges, and get up and leave for my gate.
The scene inside Denver International Airport’s food court was similar to an interaction I had that morning while waiting for the hotel shuttle.
Nestled into an oversized chair in the lobby, I mindlessly scrolled through emails and social media feeds on my phone, before a boy with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes sat across from me.
“Is that Willem Dafoe?” he asked “ … That’s Tobey Maguire. This is ‘Spider-Man.’’’
It was then that I noticed the TV behind my head was playing the 2002 film.
“‘Spider-Man 3’ with Venom is the best one,” he continued.
A woman old enough to be his grandmother asked, “Oh, is it?”
“Yeah, I’ve seen it 100 times.”
The number seemed absurd, but I admired his confidence.
“Yeah, it’s pretty good,” I said.
“No, it’s the best,” he corrected me, before verbally vomiting forth his plans for the day, including his final destination of Asheville, North Carolina. Not that he lives there, but he’s visiting family who he hasn’t seen in a while.
His guardian noticed his mouth couldn’t be stopped — a common occurrence, I assumed — so she shuffled him outside to wait for their ride. The pint-sized superhero pressed his face against the glass to watch Spider-Man battle Green Goblin through the window. He waved goodbye to me before he hopped into the airport shuttle. I hope his plane made it to Asheville alright.
The spontaneity and purity of childhood is around us constantly. If you’re open to what the young have to say, they can serve as a reminder to remain curious about your surroundings and engage in the present, no matter who’s around to experience it with.
I find my seat on the plane to Seattle. I internally run through my itinerary, which includes a four-hour layover before my flight to Sitka, Alaska. Settling into the window seat, I pull out my book, David Benioff’s “City of Thieves,” and make sure there’s a puke bag in the seatback pocket.
A young girl takes the middle seat beside me and falls asleep before the plane has a chance to warm up and ascend. A family of five fills the rows in front of me. A brother and sister sit next to each other and immediately begin to nag one another. Brother unplugs Sister’s headphones, causing the animated movie on her iPad to pause. After he pulls the plug a handful of times, Sister becomes annoyed with Brother’s persistent pestering, licks her finger and tries to shove it in his ear. Grandpa notices the fracas at 30,000 feet and reaches over the back of Brother’s seat to rustle his hair. Sister calls brother a “nincompoop,” which makes Grandpa giggle.
“What are we going to do tonight?” Grandpa asks.
His son replies from the aisle seat, “You’re going out to the bars to drink Russian vodka. Ever have Russian vodka, Dad?”
“Oh, yeah. Before you were born,” he says insulted by the assumption that he hasn’t indulged in such drink.
Grandma, wedged between her spouse and spawn, interjects, “You’re going to bed, Frank.”
They all laugh and proceed to chitchat about an upcoming boat trip together. I hope their ship didn’t sink.
Lost in my book, the attendant appears to take my in-flight snack order. A can of Coke and bag of SunChips are immediately produced. The noises of my meal disturb the girl next to me. She jolts awake with a spastic shrug, then reaches into the backpack at her feet to pull out “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and strawberry Pop-Tart Bites. Excited for her literary journey, I want to chat about growing up with Harry and his friends, particularly how the book was initially met with frightened accusations of witchcraft and wickedness. But her headphones say enough. Her delicate hands, untouched by age and worry, hold the book like a holy text.
Across the passageway from the young girl, a woman in white sleeps with her hands folded in proper prayer like an incorruptible saint, her corpse perfectly preserved for the living to gawk at and admire for eternity. Her head full of silver rests to the right. White socks say “Liz” stitched in black across her ankles.
I jot a brief description of Our Lady of Seattle on a puke bag in red ink while the plane meets the ground with one last thrust and thud.
The landing wakes up the peaceful saint, who turns to the girl beside me.
“You OK, Liz?”
“Yeah, Grandma.”
Grandma reaches across the lane to hold her granddaughter’s hand.
“I love you.”
“I love you, too.”
