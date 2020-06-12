Remember when Officer Clemmons came by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and shared a cooling footbath with him in a kiddy pool? Those were the days, weren't they?
I was reminded of the scene when it appeared as a Facebook meme. The scene reminds me a little of Telluride and its friendly police. You can imagine sharing a footbath with anyone of them, or maybe a beer or a joint, (when they're off duty, of course). It's hard to imagine them marching into a crowd with batons and shields in hand, dressed in helmets with face shields and body armor. It's hard to imagine the sort of civil disturbance occurring in our peaceful valley that would prompt that. It isn't so hard to imagine that outside our region. We saw it for a week on television.
The television coverage of the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day, the protests that followed, the riots, looting, burning and destruction of public and private property has been phenomenal. I don't mean “phenomenal” as positive. Quite rightly, the coverage of the last several days has focused on peaceful marches of protest. The sudden rash of violence and destruction of billions of dollars of property that defined earlier protests has seemingly subsided. Let's hope that prevails.
We've reached a stage in the movement born from Floyd's tragic death where we may be able to identify the failures in the system that have contributed to his death and the deaths of many others, and implement reforms. I'd suggest a major factor leading to the incident was the fact that an officer as problematic as Derek Chauvin (Floyd's killer) still had a badge after racking up 18 complaints from the public over a career of 19 years, and two disciplinary actions. His employer at a club where he moonlighted as a bouncer complained that he had a tendency to overreact and would escalate potentially violent situations. If he was a lousy bouncer, he was even worse as a cop. And yet he kept his job. The police union that supported him prior to Memorial Day and made it all but impossible to dismiss him should be held to account. Every police union must be. No one benefits when a bad cop is left on the force, least of all fellow police officers.
We're hearing from a growing crowd of voices that reforms are not enough. The time for reform has past. They're calling for defunding the police, or at its most extreme, abolishing them. This is a measure so idiotic I won't even bother to argue against it. If anyone thinks that's a good direction, how can I hope to reach them with logic? This is not a logical or reasonable proposal. We've reached a stage where hysteria rules. We lurch from one hysteria to the next, each one increasingly unhinged from reality.
The present hysteria increases hostility and stands in the way of real solutions. Police in crime-ridden inner cities, or in affluent suburbs and towns, are not any more racist than the rest of us, probably less so, given the nature of their jobs. Hostility and suspicion breed further hostility and suspicion. Defuse suspicion and trust will be reciprocated. Increasing suspicion goes in the wrong direction. Ferguson and Baltimore did not become better communities in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Their activities and rhetoric made things worse. Trust was not high before their involvement and it's almost entirely broken now. Expanding that harm to every American compounds it, perhaps irreparably.
Our ignorance of the data on police shootings fuels hysteria, thus making sober assessment impossible. Police use deadly force about 1,000 times a year. Each year your chances of being killed by a cop if you're white are about 13 per million according to the Washington Post. If you're black they are 31 per million. Incidentally, if you don't aim a gun at police they're near zero. Why the disparity? The numbers are entirely consistent with the disparate rates at which blacks and whites are involved in gun crime such as armed robbery and murder. It's not about the race of the suspect. So much for the hysteria. It's unjustified.
You may have noticed that Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was not a real place. It was just a tacky set inhabited by a few costumed characters and puppets. But the neighborhood had a really nice cop who didn't have a bad singing voice. Not reality? I guess not, but then reality is what we make it, which come to think of it, sounds like something Mister Rogers would say. Reality doesn't conform with the narrative that America is riddled with racism and oppression. Learn the truth. Spread the truth no matter the consequences. Make it a beautiful day in our neighborhood.
