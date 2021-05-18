DEAR EDITOR:
In the whirlwind of this year’s state legislative session, Colorado lawmakers are doing their best to tackle the most pressing issues of the COVID-19 era. Near the top of that long list is the need to modernize the state’s transportation system.
Constrained by decades of revenue shortfalls and a backlog of projects, old challenges are now exacerbated by new curveballs. Many of the state’s roads and bridges are approaching dangerous states of disrepair. The recent rise in demand for electric vehicles comes with a concurrent need for vehicle charging stations. On top of the need to maintain and create our state’s transportation infrastructure, Colorado’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which are responsible for roughly a quarter of the state’s climate-changing pollution, can’t be met without addressing vehicle emissions by increasing mass transit options.
The recent spike in real estate prices in San Miguel County means that workers have to drive further from home to jobs, impacting not only quality of life, but also traffic, parking and carbon emissions. Commuters’ desires for alternative means of transportation translate into a need for improved access to mass transit and rideshare opportunities, along with better biking and pedestrian trails. San Miguel County voters had the foresight to create our own regional transit authority, and SMART has made great strides in addressing regional transit, but without additional support from the state, we’ll never build SMART to its full potential.
Fortunately, state legislators have drafted a bold-but-realistic plan to address all of these issues, while also creating new, clean-energy jobs. Senate Bill 260, aka the “Sustainability of the Transportation System” bill, will gradually increase our state gas tax, which has not risen since 1991, and create new enterprise fees that will provide the means to improve our roads, electrify our highway corridors, and create trails and multi-modal transportation. These are all things that San Miguel County embraces. Passing this proactive bill will take strong leadership from our state lawmakers. I support their efforts.
San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.