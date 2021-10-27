DEAR EDITOR:
Just like many of you, I moved to this town to bum around these mountains. I got a job as a liftie, got a second job fixing computers and lived broke as joke, but I had a ski pass. Snowboarding was my passion then and it is now, 11 years later. I quickly realized how amazing the community was here, and at some point, I knew Telluride was my home. Making a life in this small remote community has always taken more ingenuity, flexibility and ambition and always paid off. It is so worth it because Telluride is full of loving, amazing individuals contributing in wonderful, unique ways. There were tough times, but there were always friends here to offer support through them. I’ve felt the effects of the housing crisis more than once in my time. For instance, one year I can count 10 different houses I crashed in, rented and floated to make it work. I’ve worked all the jobs and started two LLCs in town. It’s all worth it, because we always knew that “something would work out.” But Telluride’s story is changing.
Everyone hears how difficult the housing crisis is, but no one understands it until it comes for them. And when it comes, it’s nasty. The house you’ve lived in for years gets bought, sight unseen. The old landlord is sorry to do it, but saw a great opportunity. The broker who just made a large sum is someone you know and respect and they’re sorry to put you out. The new homeowner has no clue what’s happening in town, but heard it’s a great investment that pays large dividends. While you’re still working hard every day to make ends meet, you’re worried, asking every friend you see every day if they’ve heard anything. Your friends are sorry to hear it and want to do anything they can to help, but literally there’s nothing your community can do for you. Homes are so tight now there’s barely a couch or floor to crash on. Chasing down dead end leads every day, the prospect of moving out and 45 minutes down the hill starts to seem like your only option, but even Norwood options are shrinking as so many have been displaced to that area. Your community, which you’ve loved, volunteered for, contributed to and built a life around, doesn’t have space for you anymore. This time there may not be anywhere to go. Sorry, but you're just the latest casualty. Figure it out and move on.
What once was a terrific community to raise a family has been overrun by speculative investment. We must do something to bring it back. Many things are changed forever, and we have to accept that and there’s no simple solution to this problem, but I’m tired of my friends and I being treated this way. Ask yourself, in three years, when everything else has sold, what will the community look like? Who will be here to love this town and why?
Turner Kilgore
Telluride
