The first year of this new decade was not for the faint of heart. It was quite possibly one of the most challenging years many of us have had to endure in our lives. I think we can all agree that we have had to make sacrifices for the greater good. We have suffered, and we have encountered loss. I say we, because no one was immune from the experiences of 2020.
It is certainly easy to dwell on the difficulties and dramas of this past year. In regards to COVID, we are not out of the woods yet, and it remains front and center in our everyday lives for the foreseeable future. The divisiveness we have been witnessing in the United States seems to have hit a crescendo. For now, in this moment, let us focus on the positive things we have seen over these past six months here at home.
While events in Telluride don’t define us, they are absolute benchmarks in our seasons and our lives, and we missed a lot of beloved celebrations this year. Instead, we found creative ways to enjoy each other’s company and support local business and local artists. There were smaller, intimate, outdoor gatherings. There were music and drag shows and great food and laughter.
We worked swiftly to assist businesses through this summer by erecting the outdoor dining areas and allowing relaxed alcohol consumption as permitted by the state and as requested by the public. The restaurant and retail sales tax that was reported through the summer would indicate that those efforts paid off. As we approached winter, we shifted gears and accepted the obstacles that going back indoors would pose. With COVID Relief Funds from the state, the Town created a grant program for local businesses to aid in this shift.
Our Town Government has been strengthening the invaluable working relationships we have with our other local jurisdictions. There is a concerted effort to collaborate and share information, so that we can serve all of our residents, local employees, and visitors in the best ways possible. These efforts have extended to regional, state, and national levels, because we have learned how much we can accomplish if we work together and reach even farther.
Housing concerns have never been greater. The Sunnyside Housing Project, a collaboration between the Town and San Miguel County, has been authorized to move forward. It will be the first net zero project in Telluride and will provide housing for more than 50 individuals. It will take time to get Sunnyside built, and we will need to provide other types of relief until it is complete. Tenants in Town owned rental housing received rent relief in May of last year. And, because of the generosity of some local residents and an idea they presented, there was a fund created to help others with rent and mortgage payments. Both of those efforts have been reinstituted as we entered this new year, and we will do what we can to help those in need.
We are witnessing increased interest from and participation by local residents in governmental meetings. This civic engagement is crucial. It brings pressing concerns to the forefront, and it enables all of us to explore matters in a more thorough way.
Though we expected to see a significant revenue loss and a stunted budget going into 2021, we ended the year essentially even on Sales Tax revenues and we exceeded our budgeted RETT revenues by more than double. This unexpected bounty provided us with the opportunity to diminish the cost to the consumer for water and wastewater rates. It allowed the Town to set aside funds in preparation to improve our wastewater infrastructure. And, it brings us the freedom to explore additional, innovative ideas which will benefit our friends and neighbors.
There is much for which to be grateful. Many in our community have received vital assistance this year. Planning and building more employee housing, rent relief, and food boxes contributed to our basic human needs. Grants to businesses and investments in outdoor infrastructure kept people employed and our economy on track. We can always do more. We can always do better.
We must remember to watch closely and listen closely, because there are people who still need our help. There are some who have struggled and received little to no support. The real beauty of our community is incomplete without the total sum of its parts. We must work together to preserve what we all love – our beautiful home: Telluride.
