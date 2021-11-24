As a homeless dog I can think of nothing better than a day devoted to eating as much turkey, stuffing and pie as I can cram into my belly. Although that is literally a dream come true, there is some scuttle that this week’s holiday offers more than an overly satisfied stomach. I have heard that it can also be about gratitude and connection. Although that may not taste as good, I really like the feel of that.
Even being homeless allows for a sense of gratitude. For example, I am so happy that I found my way to the Second Chance shelter, where I get amazing care. I am delighted to not be wandering the streets. And I am super thankful for the promise of a new family that buzzes around the air here. So in honor of Thanksgiving, I have written a letter to my new family. Although I haven’t met them yet, I have it ready and waiting:
Dear New Family,
Thank you for opening your heart and home to me. For taking a risk with me that we might just be that best friend we have been searching for. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to trust and love again, and to be my best self. And for believing that we all deserve second chances.
I am grateful that you not only see my potential, but our potential together. Together we are going to teach each other so many things, including love, patience, joy, humility, connection and how to care for one another. I am going to teach you that I have unique needs and I am going to learn about yours.
Thank you for knowing that the fear and separation that is becoming louder and louder on the planet does not have to take hold of you. You can still slow down and open your heart to others, and I am very glad that you recognized I can help you with this. Adopting me was the beginning of learning to be more present and gentle with yourself and others. You are welcome.
Thank you for paying attention to how I best like to learn, be rewarded for good behavior and what makes me feel safe and secure. My breed is very misunderstood, so I am also grateful that you had experience with the bully breeds and know how to pay attention to my cues.
I appreciate the little things in life and will help you do the same. Healthy meals, good smells, being playful (I am only a year-and-a-half years young and have lots of spunk), dancing, long walks outside, chilling out with the family and just being. I believe you are going to really thank me for sharing true living with you.
Gratitude is important, not just on Thanksgiving but every day. It helps us to live longer, smarter and more fully. Without it we jump on that endless rollercoaster of distraction and emptiness that 10 pumpkin pies cannot fill. Thank you for choosing me. I’ll be the gravy on your mashed potatoes and the pie filling of your soul.
My name is Loki, come meet me today!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. Submit questions to the Pet Column at kelly@adoptmountainpets.org. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
