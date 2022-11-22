DEAR EDITOR:
Earlier this week, a rare scrolling session on my Facebook feed put me face to face with some folks unlucky enough to be featured on the San Miguel County Sheriff's Department new pet project — social media vilification. While each post closes with “all arrestees are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” it smacks of inauthenticity.
It is estimated around 5 people of incarcerated people are innocent. This could mean at least 5 percent of people convicted in the county are not guilty of anything at all and this omits those who are arrested without formally being charged.
Yet blasting someone’s face on a law enforcement Facebook page certainly creates the impression of guilt and mimics the shame. It could even be argued that the Sheriff’s Office posting these charges on social media hinders the court system from seating an impartial jury from an already very limited jury pool.
Six years ago, I found myself as an overnight guest in the San Miguel County Jail. I have accepted my arrest as part of my story, and I no longer want or need to make excuses for it, however, while I have grown from it, it remains one of the lowest points in my life. What followed were months marred by deep depression, frantic questioning, burning shame and the dark depths of an existential crisis.
Many who are arrested lose their jobs, their children, thousands of dollars and social standing, even before a conviction. It is no cakewalk, nor should it be, but I can’t imagine what would have happened if my mugshot had been on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. I know I am strong, but I might not have been that strong.
How does an image of someone who is at one of the lowest moments of their life accurately reflect the entire picture? All these posts do is reduce a complex and dynamic human life to a mugshot and a series of charges: a digital stocks and pillory.
All of us are just people doing the best we can, where we are, with what we have at the time. Everyone makes mistakes, and while some mistakes are certainly heftier than others, shaming on social media is not the answer to solving the problem. It is bullying. Arrest records are available online as well as in “Cop Shop,” if the public is interested in a colored take. Yet, the majority of people commenting on these posts aren’t even San Miguel County residents, and the majority of the arrestees aren’t a risk to the public. So, what purpose is this actually serving?
Broadcasting mugshots does not decrease crime but will likely result in an increase in mental health issues amongst those featured. While there is no reliable evidence to support shame as an effective way to fight crime, studies directly link social isolation and loneliness with an increase in violence and health problems. Effectively, the Sheriff’s Office is stimulating the very problem it was put in place to counteract.
Life is not as simple as right or wrong, black or white, up or down. Humanity thrives in nuance, not judgment. It is the court’s job to pass judgment, not the Sheriff’s Office. It is the Sheriff’s Office job to enforce the law and occasionally go viral for posting about boulders. So, please, stay in your lane.
Sarah Harkness
Telluride
