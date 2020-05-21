DEAR EDITOR:
No hugs or kisses as is our way. No live music or public gatherings. No graduation ceremony or parties! Masks without smiles. This pandemic has steered us away from one another. Or has it? Our world of technology keeps us connected, with distance. I personally have written more letters, texted, and spoken to so many friends and relatives via the digital route, some of whom I had not communicated with in years, even decades!
Americans historically rise with adversity. The present is no different! We have learned, or are learning, a new way, maybe the only way of the future. It will be the human touch and closeness that I will miss. But the distancing has brought a renewed appreciation of life and health that will be forever unchanged. Be well!
Coach Miller
Ophir
