DEAR EDITOR:
A big warm thank you to the Norwood firefighters who responded to a fire on our property a few weeks ago. A fire was started by lightning and quickly erupted to engulf numerous trees. This could have become a serious situation if not for the quick response of the following volunteers who rushed to the fire:
A special thank you to David Blunt, Kathryn Westcott, Mark Garcia, John Metzger, Tammie Tabor and Gary Logan. Thank you, John Bokrath for leading such a fabulous team of volunteers.
A big warm thank you to Mike Westcott and Dan Covault who also responded.
We appreciate your expertise, time and dedication to our community. Our volunteers are a big part of what makes our town so special.
Eric and Sue Berg
Norwood
