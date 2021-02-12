DEAR EDITOR:
Regarding Bria Light's front page article, "Elk Aware" in the Feb. 10 edition of the Telluride Daily Planet, Ms. Light wonders about the declining numbers of elk on the Valley Floor and across Western Colorado. One might also question the declining numbers of species in the Earth's oceans, or the diminishing rainforests, or any number of ecosystems around the world.
Sadly, many people look at something or someone else at which to point their fingers in blame. But try as we might those fingers must truthfully point back at ourselves, homo sapiens, as the spoilers of our nest. The future, regrettably, does not look good for those elk, or for ourselves.
Skip Edwards
Ridgway
