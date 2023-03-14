DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Charlotte Katz, and I am enrolled in the Telluride High School Mentorship Program. For my mentorship this semester I decided to mentor with Johnny Liaos, our very own athletic trainer here at the public school. I decided to take up a mentorship opportunity with Johnny because I am deeply interested in sports medicine, and although I want to pursue a career in this line of business, there are many different bits and pieces to it because it is a big field. I chose to start on my path with athletic training because I have had first-hand experience of the work Johnny has provided for our student athletes (considering I am one). Just by mentoring with him I have seen how well he works with people, providing them with the correct care to rehabilitate their injuries and get back out on the field/court/etc. I have been lucky enough to get involved with the student athletes which include some of my friends and being able to learn and work with them. I hope to continue working and learning from my inspiring mentor Johnny, and work towards my future in this career. Johnny has been an excellent mentor and has shown me to be kind, a good listener and to help in any way possible, so thank you Johnny, I have learned more than you know!
Charlotte Katz
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.