DEAR EDITOR:
The recent mayoral election was the most vicious I have seen in my 30 years in Telluride. The personal attacks were completely uncalled for and very unprofessional, not to mention rude. I wanted to hear what the candidates had to say about issues. The candidates and some of their supporters were off the rails with personal attacks. I thought we were better than this. Telluride citizens have always prided themselves on being a well educated and caring community. This behavior mirrors the rudeness and unchained attacks that we are seeing on a national level. Again, are we not better than this?
Mary Wodehouse
Telluride
