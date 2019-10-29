DEAR EDITOR:
I have seen many different personalities serve as the mayor of Telluride in my 32 years as a town voter.
At this particular time in Telluride's colorful history, we really need someone like DeLanie Young. At a time when many longtime locals and community workforce employees are being pushed out by the high cost of rent or ownership, we need someone who listens and understands, a defender of the underlying fabric of our community. The days of ski burns, broomball, potlucks and funky characters are being replaced by Range Rovers, retirees, dark homes and unrelenting gentrification.
Our current mayor has shown through his words and actions that he represents only a small group of the Telluride electorate. His attendance record for meetings is spotty at best, and his understanding of the needs of the working community is simply not based on reality. DeLanie has worked tirelessly for affordable housing and addressing the multitude of issues facing the town. Her attendance is impeccable, and her ability to consider all voices when arriving at balanced decisions is unlike any of her rivals.
Let's all pull together on Election Day and choose a mayor who will help Telluride remain a vibrant and diverse community!
Todd Creel
Telluride
