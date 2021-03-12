DEAR EDITOR:
In the past several months I have gone from thinking I had some simple stomach bug to, well, finding out it wasn’t just a simple stomach bug.
Go in for a test, come out being told you have a sizeable mass in your body and removing that mass only to be told it may not be all gone, so several months of chemotherapy. As I am currently in “that stage,” we’re going with this ... the plan will work and gone with the bug. That’s the plan, anyway.
I have been awesomely amazed by family, friends andd even strangers of this town — people from every reach of Telluride, from hockey teammates to the playground, we have been so blessed with financial help on GoFundMe. I have my sister and Molly Overly to thank for fronting that!
Not just that, though, all sorts of stuff!! From nuuns and candies dropped at our back door to pot pies being handed off at school, awesome leopard print slippers hung on our front door to skate lessons for Keller, yummy ribs to play dates and care packages! Awe-inspiring and heartfelt actions that y’all knew was good for us.
I wouldn’t have found this mass if wasn’t for my parent (they made me go to that doctor, so I have them to thank) but for all of you out there in Telluride … bringing us food, making us laugh, sharing your experiences, just taking the time.
Keller, Chris and I feel so blessed and after I kick this thing, I look forward to paying it forward. This community stepped up for us and we cannot express to y'all enough … thanks and God bless.
In love and paws, see y’all out there!
Mindy Cole, Christian and Keller Lindberg
The four-leggeds Baela, Bleu and Stink, the cat
