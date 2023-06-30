Pre-dawn, gray sky, the sound of rain, a steady drizzle. Yawn and back to sleep. An hour later, the drawing back of the covers to start the day is halted by the rain's tattoo, reversed, the covers back under the chin, and, with a contented sigh, back to blissful dreaming.
A glance through the window of the camper an hour later reveals a slice of pale blue sky to the southwest under the gray ceiling. It's headed this way, but it's not here yet, drumming on the roof uninterrupted – it's snowing at home for sure – and a bonus roll-over is enjoyed. Can't do this on a work or school morning. Luxurious.
The rain tapers and finally stops yet another hour later and we emerge like sleepy bears in the springtime, pushing the entrance awning up in its sagging belly so that the water collected there can stream over the edge.
We're camped in a ponderosa forest, freshly washed and smelling of rosemary, surprisingly bright now with the new sun, shafts of hazy light brushing the understory of scrub oak. Another smell: coffee. Yes, let there be life.
By the time the dishes from the night before are washed, beds are made and breakfast is eaten, it is mid-morning and things begin to dry out. It's my turn to ride, so I jump on the bike and go, with instructions to be back in time for an afternoon birthday party.
There is a particular ride in mind; as I make my way to the trailhead through rolling meadows, the tall grass still wet, the morning takes its time warming up, cool air sucked in by the retreating storm.
A glance north to the mountains reveals an ugly black wall of clouds: yeah, snowing for sure. By the time I've descended a tributary canyon and arrive at a major drainage to the west, I can shed a layer and feel almost-warm air on my arms. The intended trail has been reached and happy pedaling ensues along a smooth trail through a narrow, winding alley in the oaks.
It was almost 10 years ago that my partner spoke enthusiastically of a new trail that climbed above the cemetery at the south end of town and continued west along the lip of the rimrock above the large reservoir. She'd tucked the baby into a backpack and enjoyed a moderate stroll atop the cliffs, splendid views of The Four Corners across the water, cool/warm spring afternoon, preview of summer. An “awesome new trail,” she'd said.
In the ensuing years it has become a favorite option on Daddy Days, especially when it is weather-y at home. After soccer, Frisbee and hula hooping in the big fields south of town, we invariably find ourselves on the cool new trail.
Our hikes have evolved from carrying the kid in a pack, to shoulder-back rides, to cajoling the Little One, when she grew too heavy to carry long distances, down the trail with bribes, until her “knees are broken, my legs hurt, I can't breathe, and you're the WORST DAD EVER.” Then, back onto the shoulders and stagger down the trail with concerted effort, great cross-training, trying to ignore the shrinking feeling of being inside the Reduction Chamber, a place some call the Pain Cave. This is just the physical realm. Our goal has always been the same: a large, grassy field on the far side of the first side-canyon, in the middle of which stands a lone juniper.
This valiant tree was proclaimed by my little boss, when she first started stringing sentences together, to be her “best friend,” which broke my heart into a million pieces with tenderness. Here, we can amble around the ruins of an ancient pueblo by the tree looking for pieces of pottery, look at clouds, hold hands, converse about anything and just be together, happy. Try as I might, though, I have never been able, in all these years, to convince her to explore the trail any further than her best friend.
No bribe has been great enough, no Bit-O-Honey, no promise of ice cream, Barbie doll, stuffy or squishy toy has been able to do the trick. If ever a trail beckoned, it is this one: curving around the perimeter of the golden field and out of sight into piñon-sage tableland, the lake silver below, Sleeping Ute hovering beyond, an infinite sky. Now, today, the rain stopped, a window, an opportunity to close the circle from the other direction.
The morning's rain has cut the dust and made the trail grippy and I fly along, energized by the realization of a long-held wish. The occasional puddle is easily avoided, a swerve here and a bunny hop there, and soon the water of the lake is spied through gaps in the trees. Traversing the flank of the drainage, I turn a corner and am soon above the main body of water, heading east, assured now by familiar landmarks – mesas, cliffs, distant peaks – of going the right way. The trail is a delight, better than I'd imagined, dipping in and out of drainages, banked on the turns, through dappled sun of juniper stands, no huge climbs or descents, just rolling fun, flowing with the landforms, swooping bird. Daydreamy.
By the time the Best Friend is reached, thighs brushed in the meadow by feathery wheatgrass grown high from a big winter, the clouds have gathered again, solid gray columns of rain marching in from the desert, and it is with concerted effort that I complete the trail, jam through town and back up the hill to camp, raindrops on the shoulder, squalls barreling by, and what can be better than a birthday party in the ponderosa pines with a bunch of laughing, squealing third-graders?
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
