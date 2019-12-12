DEAR EDITOR:
The San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) wants to share our appreciation for the Town of Telluride Green Grants Program. For anyone who lives or works on the shady side of town, you know how cold it can be during the winter. Last winter you would find our staff with jackets and space heaters at their desks, but due to a Green Grant from the Town of Telluride, we have been able to better weatherize our office and increase our energy efficiency.
A major goal of this project is to decrease use of resources and maximize use of sustainable and energy-efficient products. We are accomplishing this by being more intentional with paper use/re-use and recycling, switching to low-flow faucets, installing LED light bulbs and occupancy sensors, and exchanging our refrigerator for an energy-efficient one. Additionally, in order to reduce our energy use and make our office a little warmer, we worked with EcoAction Partners to weatherize our windows and doors, and install a programmable thermostat. We also had insulated blinds put in to help maintain the heat in the office. With all of these changes, the anticipated energy reduction is 17 therms and 13,873 kWh a year, which equates to 21,827 pounds of CO2e, according to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator from the EPA.
A priority for the San Miguel Resource Center is creating a safe environment for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Thanks to the Town of Telluride’s Green Grants Program, we are able to promote environmental sustainability with our office space in addition to being trauma informed and culturally responsive. Having a warmer office in the winter is better for staff, clients and other visitors. Furthermore, we picked our color of LED lights based on trauma-informed research, and the addition of insulated blinds not only helps with the temperature, but it also creates the option of two more private spaces to work with clients. Thank you to the Town of Telluride and Eco Action Partners for making this possible.
Riley McIntyre
SMRC executive director
