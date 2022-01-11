DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Angel Baskets board of directors, I am writing to give heartfelt thanks to all the angels in our generous community — the donors and volunteers and countless helpers of every kind — who gave selflessly to ensure that their neighbors in need had gifts and support for the holidays. We, and they, felt the love!
For the 2021 season, which marks Angel Baskets’ 40th anniversary — we served 375 people throughout San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County with gifts of every imaginable kind. From diapers and soft cuddly toys for infants, to books and games and bikes for kids, to warm winter clothes for great-grandparents, boxes brimming with pretty wrapping and ribbons were delivered to 121 doors the week before Christmas.
And one large family received an unexpected Christmas dinner when a local caterer had a last minute COVID cancellation of a dinner party and donated the gourmet spread to the Angel Baskets Food Pantry to be passed along.
So, thanks to all of you for buying and delivering gifts, for sorting, wrapping and boxing, for donating in person, through the mail, online and in jars around town. To the county and the town for giving us free space. To the restaurants who prepared free lunches for volunteers. To the entire community for so generously supporting Angel Baskets this year and for the past four decades.
As one of our recipients put it: “God bless you all and your good works of mercy and peace.”
Peter Kenworthy
On behalf of Angel Baskets Board of Directors
