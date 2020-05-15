DEAR EDITOR:
I am a retired Army officer. I am not a militarist; I am a soldierist. I am opposed to war, as many true warriors are. I served two extended overseas tours (and many short-term absences) away from my family during my Army service. One was to Korea for a year; the other was to Iraq for 15 months during some of the worst violence of that war — yes war.
While in Korea, my children were 10 and 5; I was separated from them for a year. By the time that I left for Iraq, my son had already left home, but I missed my daughter's senior year of high school. Many service members who served in former wars were away for years at a time.
Anyone who says to a veteran “thank you for your service,” but is not willing to stay at home, social distance, wear a mask, limit their activities to only the essential, for the some months ahead, until the mission is accomplished, to save lives, then shame on you.
And please, never say again, “Thank you for your service” to a veteran.
Rev. Dr. Patrick Bailey
Christ Presbyterian Church
Chaplain (Major) U.S. Army Retired
