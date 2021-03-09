DEAR EDITOR:
We are extremely grateful for the funds we received from the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) First Time Home Buyers Fund. As we have both lived in Telluride for many years and worked to make Telluride a better place, we are beyond thrilled to finally have a place to call our own. TAR is an organization that really cares about this community and through their First Time Home Buyers program create opportunities for locals to stay connected and involved in the greater Telluride area.
We look forward to remaining contributing members of this community for many years to come, and thanks to TAR, we were helped in making that a reality. We also want to thank all the members of TAR who volunteer in so many different ways to make Telluride and the surrounding area such a special place to live and work.
David and Kate Wadley
Telluride
