It was in dusty old Arizona, on the western edge of Tucson, on a warm March afternoon, that the folly of fundamentalism was demonstrated in a very tactual manner. Here, in the shade of a picnic pavilion, as the sun heated a landscape of brown, tinged green by palo verde and jojoba, nearby hillside a ballroom of waltzing saguaros, the notion that a black-and-white proclamation can be superimposed on a world of gray and make any sense was put to rest, courtesy of the octogenarian Falloon sisters of Saskatchewan.
At issue was the best way to make potato salad. That morning, in the kitchen of a condo at the mouth of Pima Canyon on the north side of town, as javelinas rooted around outside, an inquiry was made of the sisters concerning the boiling of a dozen eggs. It was pointed out that potato salad, not egg salad, had been decided upon for our planned picnic, to accompany what the sisters charmingly referred to as a wienie roast.
Their emphatic reply: “Why, you can’t have a decent potato salad without hard-boiled eggs!” I had, until this point, fancied myself a potato aficionado, being Irish — potatoes the historical mainstay, besides Guinness, of the island’s diet — or at least partly Irish — we’re all mutts in the end — and had foolishly, needlessly carried through life the belief that potato salad was potato salad and egg salad was egg salad, and never the twain shall meet. How wrong I was, about this and many other things.
I was aghast. Let the potatoes do all the talking; let them be the main event, I implored, don’t let their thunder and beauty be diminished by the taint of eggs. “Oh, don’t be ridiculous, it’s just not potato salad without hard-boiled eggs. It just isn’t.” In the end, the Falloon girls prevailed, of course. They were just as Irish as anyone else, thus deserving of boasting expertise in all things spudly, there were four of them, they were doing the mixing — I was just the prep guy — and their final argument was timeless: “Just because.” And peeling hard-boiled eggs is fun.
It is not the brain, but the belly that is the final arbiter in many (most?) of life’s disagreements, and prove me wrong they did, as their potato salad, sprinkled lightly with paprika, was heavenly, the eggs adding a lovely creaminess and flavor to the proceedings, the late-afternoon light slanting into our pavilion. It was the most wondrous application of egg yolks since Hollandaise. The realization was grasped, on the second helping, that I had been subsisting on a two-dimensional salad, an ignorant fundamentalism, unaware of a deeper meaning, a skipping stone all these years. The result wasn’t sorrow or regret, but joyful anticipation of all the incredible potato salads to come, and I subconsciously allowed for an increase in the size of future blue jeans’ waistbands. The hot dogs, er, wienies were pretty good, too.
Common ground had been found, egg flap aside, on other important factors concerning the recipe. It is fine to leave the skins on red potatoes, as long as they are scrubbed well. Heaven forbid a gritty bite. Russets, with their tough jackets — what was used this day — should be peeled. And whatever the variety, it is imperative that the spuds be boiled al dente, then cooled before mixing, to minimize the possibility of mushy texture or separating the mayonnaise. Old school: gotta have mayo.
There were some universal standards agreed upon: celery and onion, salt and pepper. The girls were open to the idea of some apple cider vinegar and freshly squeezed lemon. California black olives, pitted and sliced — sure, why not? And how is one supposed to walk around with little green things in their teeth without chopped parsley?
After this meeting of the minds, the culmination of a light-hearted visit, the Falloon sisters packed up their golf clubs, fired up the Caddy and headed back to LA. Having already sampled a few of the 101 varieties of omelets at The Coffee Pot in Sedona on the way here, we ventured further south, for cycling at Robles Pass, rock climbing at the Zappa Wall near Cochise Stronghold in the Dragoons, hiking the winding trails in Chiricahua National Monument, camping out for the first time that spring, feeling for the first time warmth in the evening air.
Other things were learned, besides eggs: There is a distinct possibility that there is a correlation between Sedona’s many well-advertised “Power Vortexes” and its multitudinous traffic roundabouts. After negotiating a succession of these circles, we felt, if not cosmically enhanced, at least centrifugally altered.
The Carne Seca Chimichanga at El Charo’s in Old Town Tuscan, well-advertised as a difficult challenge to consume in one sitting, while it doesn’t have as many billboards as the infamous 72-ounce steak, free to whomever can eat it, at a certain roadhouse in west Amarillo, is actually child’s play. Just have to work up an appetite.
Fish hooks were discovered by mankind in the Sonoran Desert, pre-manufactured, on any number of dangerous cacti. If a black Lab is brought from the high mountains, with the pads of her paws tender from months of running on a soft cushion of snow, then brought onto the scorching rocks of the hot desert, her pads may become burned and raw and cause great discomfort. Should one leave behind the sun and warmth of the Mexican border, drive north into the fog, then sleet, then solid wall of a late-winter storm in the mountains, it can cause a fleeting melancholia.
But the open road can encourage an open mind. Only by letting down the creaking drawbridge on my stony Irish castle was I introduced to the miracle of hard-boiled eggs in potato salad, and now won’t have it any other way.
