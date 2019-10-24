DEAR EDITOR:
I am a junior in high school, and I have the wonderful pleasure of mentoring with the beautiful and intelligent Kristin Holbrook, the owner of Two Skirts. She is such a role model to me and an admirable fashion icon in Telluride! I have already been taught so much about running a successful business and the decision process of how designers find what to carry in the store and how Mrs. Holbrook finds new apparel. I have also learned about the personal inventory of all the designers and clothes contained in the store. Additionally, I have been fortunate enough to learn about the fashion industry and the process behind designers getting their clothing into stores and publications. This experience is amazing and truly exciting to be learning so much about something that is so interesting to me. I am also so grateful that Kristin is able to give her time to mentor me as a Telluride student. I am so lucky to be mentored under someone so enthusiastic and knowledgeable about her profession.
Arabella Galbo
Telluride
