There’s a spider in my shower stall. The eight-legged invader, about the size of a quarter, skirts quickly along the edge where the wall meets the floor once he’s discovered. Its brown legs move in a way that makes me immediately ill. My cats dart back and forth wildly, but they’re not killers.
The spider hides in a corner behind the small metal trash can, out of sight, temporarily evading its inevitable doom. I scurry into the bedroom, grab a shoe and quickly return to squash it. It curls into itself like a shriveled-up sunflower.
It’s Sunday morning, and the start of the day only serves as a reminder that the world is a weird place to make it.
After the adrenaline of the murder subsides, I check the news. The cover of The Guardian Weekly features a picture of Earth melting away like a lump of warm ice cream with the headline, “The world is confusing.” If only it could be that obvious, but even the dumbest of our species couldn’t misinterpret such an on-the-nose message.
NPR shares videos of thick “cloud foam” flooding at least 30 houses in Cambodia. People, their arms full of personal belongings, hurry to escape the alien substance as it creeps closer and closer. Looks like The Blob has a brother.
The Georgia Guidestones, dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” were blown up for no apparent reason. There have been far-right conspiracies linking the monument to Satanism, but who can seriously blame the world’s ills on such a cartoonish deity when there are more than enough sinister overlords made of flesh, blood and bone among us?
A New York Times opinion piece by Charles M. Blow starts with, “Men are pack animals.” Titled “Women Will Save Us,” he goes onto to eloquently explain how man’s primal urge to obtain power has recently led us to some of the darkest places imaginable politically. Enough of the news.
I open my Instagram. The first post that pops up is about a Denver event called “Howl For The Dead,” an effort to “help prevent civil war” after the Supreme Court waged exactly that on the country’s women.
“We will howl for all those who have died, are dying or will die fighting for freedom and equality. Howl with us.” If only everyone could go outside during that night and moan at a full moon before turning into werewolves and leading a ravenous rampage through the halls of the capitol. Maybe it would spark a global phenomenon like some heinous Hands Across America act of bloodlust, but I’ve been called a dreamer before.
The heavy-handed use of “howl” throughout the post reminds me of Allen Ginsberg’s poem of the same name, particularly the opening — “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness.”
A local friend posts about Lauren Boebert’s latest blasphemous speech from a church pulpit, during which she basically insinuates Telluride is hell because this part of her congressional district doesn’t support her bizarro platform of God, guns and glory. I can have fun with that story, I think, but it’s time to get outside for some fresh air.
The carpet of cottonwood kicks up as soon as I open the front door. My porch has become a hot spot for the white stuff. I notice a broken robin's egg at its edge and look up at the balcony above mine. The flower beds are bare. Mother nature is merciless.
The music fills my ears by the time I reach the bridge. First song, Sepultura’s “Amen.”
“In the name of God, we’re going insane.”
Then Unto Others chimes in with a question: “When will God’s work be done? My god, we put a price on the setting sun, sun, sun.”
At The Gates follows with the aptly named “Slaughter of the Soul.”
“My tired eyes have seen enough of all your lies. My hate is blind. There won't be another dawn. We will reap as we have sown.”
I am no prophet or poet, but I can’t help but string together a narrative through the lyrics of these randomly assorted songs, even though my words here have no insidious meaning or story to tell aside from their innateness and juxtaposition once placed in a certain order.
While walking, I look up and notice a row of wooden pylons strung together with power lines to my right. The electrified crosses are missing a martyr. The succession eventually ends at a flagpole strained with a large American flag. The flaccid banner looks dead.
The cottonwood continues to dance in the dusk air like dandruff around it. The dead skin forms little piles in every corner and crevice it can find. The town is encased in some type of sick snow globe.
Bring Me The Horizon’s “Pray For Plagues” starts.
“So clap your hands to the sound of every firstborn dying now. Watch the rivers turn to blood. Death will stand where life once stood.”
I quickly clasp mine together three times. The sky bleeds above me in the gloaming. It’s Sunday evening, and the end of the day only serves as a reminder that the world is a weird place to make it.
