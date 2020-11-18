DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Tri-County Health Network Behavioral Health team, thank you to the staff at Franz Klammer for being an outstanding partner in Mental Health First Aid. The organization has sponsored two trainings in the last four months, training 23 employees in how to how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed our instructors to shift to a virtual delivery of the training, making it easier to reach more people. Participants were excited about the training, stating, “everyone can benefit from taking a day to think about, process, talk about, and better understand mental health” and “mental health needs to be in the forefront. We need to talk about it and crush the stigma that we have all been brought up with.” The Franz Klammer’s dedication to improving community mental health literacy deserves to be celebrated and properly recognized.
A thank you is also in order for the Town of Telluride staff that participated in our safeTALK Suicide Prevention Training in October. This training teaches participants how to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, engaging someone and connecting them to an intervention resource for further support. One participant noted that, “this was such a wonderful training. I feel equipped with the language and dialect needed to approach a conversation around suicide.” Another commented on safeTALK’s importance stating, “so many are walking around with thoughts of suicide. It is very important to know how to help someone.” Our team is touched at the time that was taken by our local government to learn about this important issue.
We are continually inspired by our partners who are making mental health trainings a priority. One participant at a time, we are breaking down stigmas surrounding mental health and creating suicide safer communities. If you are interested in learning more or scheduling one of these trainings for your organization, please email ocbh@tchnetwork.org or call our offices at 970-708-7096.
Tri-County Health Network
