DEAR EDITOR:
As a healthy septuagenarian living in Mountain Village, I continue to shelter at home and follow the guideline to wear a mask indoors in public places. I am dismayed to learn that in Mountain Village doing so is left to the discretion of the individual. As the mayor and council, you are our elected officials. As such, you should be doing your utmost to keep the most vulnerable population as safe and healthy as possible. Please reconsider changing the current policy. Thank you.
Janet Wolinetz
Mount Village
