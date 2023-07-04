I am writing to express my concerns over Lance Waring’s “Notes from the Front: San Miguel County’s Climate Efforts” (published in the Telluride Daily Planet on June 1). First, I will say I am not knocking solar energy. It has its place. Second, I am not going to delve into the pros and cons of solar energy. That will come from folks more educated and able to talk on the different subjects, including solar waste, environmental degradation and fire safety.
The state land where the proposed solar power plant would go, known out here as the “school section,” is to Norwood and Wright’s Mesa what the Valley Floor is to Telluride. THAT…is how highly this parcel is valued by folks out here. It is the gateway to the “high country” and every resident, vacationer, or tourist passes by it at some point. It is seen from most points to the north and as far away as the Uncompahgre Plateau.
I was with you, Lance, the day way back when, that we all held hands and walked out to the Valley Floor. There was genuine passion and you felt it, as did all who were there. That is the same passion we have for the “school section.” Would you advocate for a 100MW solar factory on the Valley Floor to meet San Miguel County’s green energy goals? The two parcels are about the same size. Have you ever visited the school section? I noticed that no San Miguel County Commissioners were at the “get to know OneEnergy” meeting on May 16 at the Norwood library. OneEnergy did not present anything the least bit interesting to the residents of Wright’s Mesa.
As a matter of fact, this location was picked because it is adjacent to a transmission line that has room on it. THAT…was why OneEnergy claimed to have decided on this location. It was the cheapest spot they could find. They are proposing to build a square mile of solar panels in the middle of an agriculture/tourist/hunting economy. Their economic savings are the expense of all those that call Wright’s Mesa home. If the difference between viability and nonviability is being under an existing transmission line, then the project needs more thought. There are plenty of lands out farther in the county — if indeed you are insisting that we entertain the idea of a solar factory/power plant — that would be less of an impact on this community and the county as a whole. This is a $300,000,000 project.
Installing 3 to 10 miles of transmission line to access the grid from a site not next to an existing transmission line should not make or break this project. If it does, then is it a viable project in the first place?
Bill McKibben is calling for swift and decisive action according to your conversation with him. Is he advocating for any swift and decisive action near his home in Ripton, Vermont? There is only a 1MW solar plant within 20 miles of his home. It is easy to call for swift and decisive action 2,000 miles from your home. Has he visited the school section? Has he visited Wright’s Mesa? Does he know what the school section means to the residents here? Putting the brakes on this project is about the size and bad placement of the project and not about wanting to help with climate change.
My advice to you, for what it is worth, is to take the time to thoroughly and accurately assess the whole industrial solar in our county idea and make the correct decisions for the county and residents you represent. From the San Miguel County government website, I quote: “MISSION: The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners works to ensure our residents are healthy and flourishing and that our communities are safe and vibrant by: Practicing responsible stewardship of our environment.”
