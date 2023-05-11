This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.—Theodore Roosevelt
With mixed emotions, I stepped down from my seat as the District 1 County Commissioner this week. I am excited to be joining a great team at Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) as Director of Innovative Funding for Housing Programs to help build the new division. Governor Polis has prioritized the creation of more affordable housing across the state, and I am eager to join my new colleagues at OEDIT to work on building innovative solutions to keep Colorado affordable for all.
Like many, I came here to ski, but it did not take long to fall in love with the community. Being part of community motivated me to give back. Starting as a regular volunteer, I eventually stepped into nonprofit leadership, became a member of the Telluride Town Council, then started my two terms as a San Miguel County Commissioner in 2017. Don’t get me wrong, it was not all about community service. My time in nonprofits and local government was deeply fulfilling on a personal level. I learned, I was challenged, and thanks to a lot of good people, we got a lot done.
County voters had just enacted term limits when I was elected. The county had new commissioners for the first time in over a decade. Top management was retiring and there was opportunity for change. We started by creating the county’s first official logo and mission statement, established a new goal-setting process, and initiated team-building and staff training opportunities. We were eager to build a strong team in order to create lasting solutions for our residents and the environment.
Our community goals were to improve our public health services and increase affordable housing. Our environmental goals were to make the county organization carbon neutral ASAP and prioritize Gunnison sage-grouse conservation. Our general goals were long-term fiscal stability and adoption of governing policies. Although the pandemic sidetracked any strategic planning for public health, we are now well on our way to improving those services. Our focus on affordable housing has led to land banking, an analysis of existing county land, the Sunnyside rental project, and an internal review and updates to land use codes and housing mitigation fees. After reducing our energy use by over 30 percent, over 70 percent of our power is now from onsite solar, and we installed the first microgrid in the San Miguel Power Association service area. We restarted the Gunnison sage-grouse working group and applied a $250,000 grant to work on habitat restoration projects in San Miguel and Dolores counties. We established a new strategic budgeting process, which incorporates five-year projections to align county services and funding with our goals, improved transparency by creating a Budget 101 for the public, and we adopted the county’s first governing policies.
Although the county was in solid financial shape when we arrived, after using longer term projections, we recognized the impending need for more funding to implement our statutory programs and address our goals. We stepped up state and federal policy advocacy and were able to bring close to $15 million in grant funds to help with housing, planning, public health, pandemic response and recovery, conservation, trails, roads and bridges, and more. As a result, we were able to delay a mill levy ballot measure. This advocacy work directly saves taxpayers money, and it is important that my replacement continues this work. The teambuilding paid off, and commissioners worked together with staff to achieve the goals listed above. However, they only reflect a sliver of the county’s accomplishments over the last six years.
One of my final goals for the county was going to be a living wage campaign. As we partner regionally to build affordable housing, we also need to ensure our workers can afford the units and do not live under a cloud of financial stress. San Miguel County is one of the only resort counties where wages have fallen during the last decade. We are not immune from growing global economic disparities and it threatens our collective long-standing community values and the mental health of our workforce. I am confident that with the right information our business community will be empowered to improve support for the service workers who are the foundation of our community.
Although we accomplished a lot and had to respond to a pandemic along the way, I was excited for another year to work on unfinished projects. One of life’s curveballs sent me down a different path. However, I am confident that my friends and colleagues, commissioners Holstrom and Waring, will continue to effectively lead the county in a good direction. I am also thrilled that there is a highly qualified and experienced candidate ready to take my place and continue our revenue generating legislative advocacy work.
I am humbled and deeply appreciative to my community for allowing me to serve you for so long. It takes a village! Thanks to all of you who provided valuable feedback, shared ideas and gratitude. Public service is both rewarding and frustrating, and I urge you to consider serving in any capacity or consider how to productively participate from the sidelines. As Teddy Roosevelt said, think about what you can do to keep San Miguel County “a good place for all of us to live in.”
