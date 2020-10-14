DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Ava Hagan, and I am a 17-year-old junior at Telluride High School. I received the ability to be in a mentorship class. Emil Sante has given me the amazing opportunity to be a mentee and learn about his life as a paramedic. I have chosen this mentorship to learn what I can about paramedics and their job in our community. My favorite part of mentorship is the freedom you get. I get the opportunity to set up and learn all on my own with some helpful guidance. This year’s mentorship has helped me in my anatomy and physiology class. While Emil teaches me more about being a paramedic, I become more fascinated and want to focus more to learn about the human body. I recommend a mentorship to any students that are very interested in a specific subject. I especially recommend mentoring with a paramedic and learning about the interesting adventures involved in that. I hope to learn more about the hard parts and major tasks of being a paramedic. In the future I will know the tasks and expectations of being a paramedic and this will help decide what I want to do in my life.
Ava Hagan
Telluride High School
