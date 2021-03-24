You may have heard the news: I’ve joined a new club. Truth be told, it’s a club I never really wanted to be in, but come to find out, it’s a club that has lots of members here in Telluride. My club membership didn’t come with a secret handshake, and I won’t be selling any cookies, but I did get a new uniform — a pair of tight, white compression stockings and a shiny new set of crutches. You guessed it, I tore my ACL.
It all started while I was skiing in a glade with my family on a January powder day that probably wasn’t quite powdery enough. I caught the edge of my ski on a sneaky little branch that sent me into a slow, twisting fall, the kind of fall you know instantly that no good can come of. As I fell, I heard the sickening, telltale sound that all skiers dread, the loud “POP” of my left anterior cruciate ligament tearing. This ligament is the stretchy band of tissue that connects the thighbone to the shinbone. When it tore, it sounded like a champagne cork deploying, or some funny mouth noise your weird uncle makes. I know enough about ski injuries to know in that instant exactly what had happened to me. I knew that this would be the last day of the 2020-21 season that I would buckle up my boots, click into my skis and whoosh with exhilaration down a snowy slope. What I didn’t know at the time (and I’m so, so glad I didn’t know) is that following an ACL reconstruction, the recovery time can be between nine months to one year. Nine months to a year without running or jumping or hiking the steep trails I love to climb. Nine months to a year without walking on sand. Nine months to a year without being the constantly moving me I like to be.
The first week after the surgery was a blur of RICE (rest, elevation, compression and ice), along with a good smattering of pain relievers, most of which I hated to take. Opioids made me feel like a nut job, vacillating between bouts of paranoia and bitter grouchiness. (I found out quickly that CBD products don’t make me feel awful, and better yet, they really, really work.) I learned to use crutches, and I also learned that I’m not particularly good at them. Crutching to the bathroom was an exhilarating adventure that would consume 10 minutes or more, and crutching downstairs to the kitchen or living room was not even a remote possibility. My kids and husband were absolute saints, bringing me meals and snacks and coffee and magazines and ice pack after ice pack, and then snuggling in bed with me to watch movies. I was swollen and bruised, and time moved slowly.
I made a pact with myself when this all happened, that I would not complain about my injury or my rehabilitation. After all, it could have been much, much worse and far more serious. I could have crashed into a tree and hurt my back or head. I could have sustained an injury that was not fixable. I am lucky, and I know it. Besides, I am a silver linings kind of person, and making lemonade is what I do best. So over the last few weeks, as my leg heals at what feels like a glacial pace, I have tried my very best to be chipper. I won’t lie to you, achieving “chipper” has proven a challenge, because for the first time in my life, I am required to stay in one place and be still. My physical therapist (Sarah of Peak Performance Therapy, whom I absolutely adore) tells me that I should only be on my feet for about an hour a day. An hour a day? One measly hour? Are you kidding me? It is not my nature to be still. I am not a Netflix binge-watcher. I’m a multitasker. I’m happiest when I am doing several things at once, like squeezing in a few burpees while I wait to flip the pancake. I like to be Supermom, taking care of everyone and making sure their needs are met. These days, it’s me that requires the care, and my family is doing all the caring, from fetching me a kombucha from the fridge to helping me pull on those nasty compression socks. It’s me who’s always asking for help right now. It’s me who always has a need to be met. For the time being, Supermom’s cape is on a hook in the closet.
This injury has forced me to accept some hard things. It’s forced me to accept that my worth cannot be determined by my productivity, or lack thereof. It’s required me to acknowledge that I need help sometimes, and that asking for it is more than OK. As our community grapples with so much recent pain and loss, I more than ever understand the importance of reaching out for help when you need it. I may not have ever wanted to be in this club, but I’m going to pay my membership dues, and I’m going to get what I can from it. With any luck, I’ll come out all the stronger on the other side.
