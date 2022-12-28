It really was an eventful and exciting year.
Kittens! We had over 100 babies find their way to us. Our staff and volunteers put in extra effort to save the tiniest and most fragile, including Medusa, a tiny three-day-old orphan who needed around-the-clock care; a litter of grey tabby babies that was orphaned at about one week old; Sheba, a seven-week-old kitten who came in with a broken leg that had to be amputated; Huck and Finn who were found nearly frozen and are now gaining strength in foster care; and Po was found on the side of the road before her eyes were open — sick, skinny and alone.
Other happy feline stories are the senior and special needs cats that are now living in loving homes. These include Charlie, Henry, Wonder, One-Eyed Jack, Harbor, Augustus, Phoebe and Tres.
Several dogs that had been with us a long time finally found their people — Mowgli, Sturgill, Brute, Chuck, Trey and Bear. Their happy stories are a testament to our staff and volunteers' dedication, talent and patience.
A particularly heartwarming adoption was Louie. He was the shy, timid dog who escaped in Telluride and was missing for over two weeks. Our staff, board and volunteers spent countless hours searching for him. The search was finally successful when a social media follower, Greg, stepped forward to give expert advice. Louie is now a treasured member of Greg’s family and is a relaxed, confident, silly dog.
We came to the rescue of dogs in challenging circumstances this year.
In the spring, we helped rescue 11 dogs from one property where their person was not able to care for them. They were an assortment of mystery mixes, some of whom were friendly while others were nervous, and all were full of personality. We were so happy when they went to loving homes.
In the summer, we collaborated with other rescue groups to help a group of over 40 dogs living on one property. Some were very unsocialized, some needed medical care, and they all needed patience and love. We were at capacity but were able to take in three of the dogs. Two of them are still with us, waiting for their people (Oscar and Molly).
Veterinary services were a huge highlight of this year. Our dedicated veterinarian, Dr. Shari, with techs Tabby and Tina, gave so much to our community and our shelter. As of the end of November, we treated 1,869 pets. In addition, 934 pets have been spayed or neutered, with 406 of those being feral cats. Compare this to last year, when we saw 679 pets and spayed/neutered 535 (87 ferals), and you can see just how needed this service is to the community.
On the people side, we said goodbye to our executive director of almost 18 years, Kelly Goodin. We welcomed Annie Guion as our interim executive director and are now searching for a permanent replacement to join us in the spring.
Other highlights include wonderful responses to fundraisers, exciting adoption numbers, fun and successful events, building a new website (to launch in the next few weeks), great response to our Paws for Art gallery, and strong donations at the thrift shops.
Thank you for following us and supporting our work in 2022. Here’s wishing you and yours a very healthy and peaceful New Year.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Our shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30. Our Community Veterinary Services are available by appointment. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
